The Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) arbitration board on Thursday reduced Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim's ban to four games.

Terim, who was shown a red card in a Super Lig match against Fatih Karagümrük on Dec. 18, was previously given a five-match ban but it was reduced to four, the TFF said in a statement.

During the game week 13 match, Terim argued with the referee and was later sent off for his unsportsmanlike conduct.

Galatasaray lost the match 2-1 as Mevlüt Erdinç scored a stoppage-time winner for his team.

Terim's fine was also lowered to TL 42,500 ($5,725) from TL 55,500.

The 67-year-old Turkish manager have already missed two matches and will conclude his ban in the new year. He will return in the Lion's Super Lig tie against Gençlerbirliği on Jan. 9.

Galatasaray will miss their manager in the two games against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on Saturday and Ittifak Holding Konyaspor next Tuesday.