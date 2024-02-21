Turkish Süper Lig reigning champions Galatasaray will be on the road to face off against Czech side Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 playoffs on Thursday, aiming to build on their first-leg 3-2 win.

The Lions approach the Prague tie high on confidence after a perfect 10-match run.

Galatasaray have been on a winning streak, defeating Kayserispor, Trabzonspor, Istanbulspor, Gaziantep, Samsunspor, Başakşehir and Ankaragücü in the Süper Lig, knocking out Ümraniyespor and Bandırmaspor in the Turkish Cup.

They also secured a victory against Sparta Prague in the Europa League playoffs opening leg.

Sparta Prague and Galatasaray have faced each other a total of five times in European competitions, three in the Europa League and twice in the Champions League.

In these matches, the Istanbulites emerged victorious twice, while the Czech team won twice with the other match ending in a deadlock.

In these matches, Galatasaray scored seven goals while Prague scored nine goals.

Continental stage

In European competitions, Galatasaray have played 315 matches, securing 113 wins, enduring 118 defeats and drawing 84 times, with 426 goals scored and 468 goals conceded.

Galatasaray has taken to the field 93 times in the competition organized under the names of the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

The pride's leader, Okan Buruk has been with the reins in 13 matches in European competitions during his coaching career at Galatasaray.

Galatasaray's coach Okan Buruk celebrates during the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs first leg match against Sparta Prague, at the RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Buruk, who led Galatasaray in 12 matches in the Champions League group stage and once in the Europa League, won seven times, lost three times and also drew three times.

9 matches against Czech teams

Galatasaray has played nine official matches against Czech representatives in European competitions. The Lions faced Banik Ostrava, Sparta Prague, and Mlada Boleslav in these nine matches and achieved four victories, two draws and three defeats.

The hosts Sparta Prague will be without three players due to card suspensions ahead of the Galatasaray dance.

Matej Rynes, who received a red card in the reverse leg and Veljko Birmancevic and Ladislav Krejci, who were suspended due to yellow cards, will not be able to participate in the match.

Argentine fireman Mauro Icardi will be the man to watch as he is the top scorer for Galatasaray in European competitions this season.

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi celebrates during the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs first leg match against Sparta Prague, at the RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Icardi has shaken the nets five times in the Champions League group stage and qualifiers, and once in the Europa League.

The 31-year-old player is followed by Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Dries Mertens with three goals each, and Hakim Ziyech with two.

The Turkish giants will however be without some ley faces in Danish defender Victor Nelsson who will not be able to play in the rematch due to receiving a red card in the first match.

Hakim Ziyech and Serge Aurier, who are still injured, will also not be able to play.