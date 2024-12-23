Galatasaray, the reigning champion of the Süper Lig for the past two seasons, has stormed through the first half of the current campaign, establishing an eight-point lead over their fiercest rivals, Fenerbahçe.

Under head coach Okan Buruk, the Lions are aiming for a third consecutive league title and their 25th overall.

From struggles to supremacy

Galatasaray’s resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable.

Just two seasons ago, the team stumbled to a 13th-place finish in 2021-2022.

A complete overhaul followed, with new management, a revamped squad, and a fresh vision under Buruk.

The changes bore fruit almost immediately, culminating in a record-breaking 102-point season and a second straight championship last year.

Dominance in Süper Lig

This season, Galatasaray has maintained an unbeaten run in the Süper Lig, securing 14 wins and two draws in their 16 matches.

The team’s consistency has left them as the only unbeaten side in the league. They’ve scored 47 goals, averaging an impressive 2.93 goals per match – the highest in league history after 16 games.

Victor Osimhen leads the charge with nine goals, supported by Barış Alper Yılmaz with eight, Michy Batshuayi and Yunus Akgün with five apiece, and Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens with four each.

Galatasaray's Barış Alper Yılmaz leads the celebrations during the Süper Lig match against Kayserispor at the RHG Enertürk Enerji Stadium, Kayseri, Türkiye, Dec. 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

Their offensive prowess, combined with a solid defense, has made them the team to beat.

Mourinho-led Fenerbahçe trail behind

Fenerbahçe, under the Portuguese "Special One" Jose Mourinho, entered the season with hopes of ending their decadelong title drought.

Despite their efforts, they trail Galatasaray by eight points, highlighting the Lions’ dominance.

Early setbacks, swift recovery

The season began with a stumble.

Galatasaray lost the Turkish Super Cup to Beşiktaş in a crushing 5-0 defeat.

The disappointment extended to the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, where they were eliminated by Switzerland’s Young Boys.

These setbacks led to heavy criticism of Buruk’s tactics and the transfer policies of club president Dursun Özbek.

However, the Lions bounced back emphatically, embarking on a winning streak that silenced their doubters. Their 5-1 away victory over Kayserispor in Week 17 showcased their resurgence.

Strong charge in Europa League

Despite their early exit from the Champions League, Galatasaray has impressed in the Europa League.

Competing in the new 36-team format, they’ve remained unbeaten in six matches, recording three wins and three draws.

Notable victories include triumphs over Tottenham (3-2), PAOK (3-1), and Elfsborg (4-3). Currently, they sit sixth in the standings with 12 points.

Okan Buruk’s tenure continues to rewrite the record books.

The 5-1 victory over Kayserispor marked his 75th Süper Lig win in just 90 matches – a feat that makes him the fastest manager in league history to reach the milestone, surpassing Christoph Daum’s record.

The team also holds the longest away-winning streak in league history, with 16 consecutive victories, further solidifying their dominance.