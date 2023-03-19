Turkish Süper Lig giant Galatasaray have taken a stand against the recent controversial statements made by Lale Orta, president of the Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) Central Arbitration Board (MHK).

In response to Orta's claim that allegations of pressuring broadcaster commentators were false, the club stated that: "At this point, the statement uttered by the president of the Turkish Football Federation's Central Arbitration Board (MHK), Lale Orta, constitutes a veritable admission, affirming the allegations disseminated in the press. He has blatantly ignored the principle of impartiality and has undertaken the mission of manipulating public perceptions."

Furthermore, Galatasaray have demanded clarification on the allegations regarding the positions in the Kasımpaşa match during Süper Lig's 25th week.

The club's statement read, "We find it difficult to comprehend the intention behind this move, which is more egregious than any referee mistakes made thus far, and which directly interferes with the scales of justice."

The statement also called for Orta to explain the allegations that he sought to imbue other broadcasters after the match and questioned how someone with such allegations could be the chairman of a vital board tasked with ensuring justice.

Additionally, the Galatasaray Club have urged the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to investigate whether referees in the VAR room were interfered with during their recent match against Konyaspor.

According to the club: "During the Konyaspor match we played last night (Friday), our player Leo Dubois was subjected to an undisputed red card, which the referee with a yellow card incomprehensibly dismissed, and to add to that, the same Konyaspor player was not given a second yellow card in the later minutes of the match. Thus, it is imperative to meticulously examine the speeches made by our federation, including the referees, and elucidate whether there was any intervention with the VAR. We anticipate the Turkish Football Federation to cautiously assess these issues and take the necessary measures to ensure justice, which is its most fundamental duty, on this journey, we stand firm by our motto, 'Not for a club, justice for all!''