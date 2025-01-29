Galatasaray will take on Dutch side Ajax in their final UEFA Europa League group-stage match on Thursday, aiming to secure a top-eight finish.

The match will be held at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, kicking off at 11 p.m. local time. Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano will officiate, assisted by Diego Barbero and Angel Nevado, with Guillermo Cuadra serving as the fourth official. Carlos del Cerro Grande will oversee the VAR room, assisted by Alejandro Hernandez.

Galatasaray remains undefeated in the competition, collecting 13 points from three wins and four draws. Having already secured a spot in the Round of 16 playoffs, the Turkish club seeks a win to finish among the top eight teams and advance directly to the last 16, bypassing the playoffs.

This season, the Europa League adopted a new 36-team league format, with the top eight teams earning direct qualification to the Round of 16. A victory in Amsterdam would significantly boost Galatasaray’s chances of finishing in this elite bracket.

If Galatasaray win, they will accumulate 16 points and await slip-ups from Eintracht Frankfurt, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United, Olympique Lyon, Tottenham, Anderlecht, or FCSB to confirm a top-eight spot.

Ajax, a historically dominant European club, have endured an inconsistent Europa League campaign, securing three wins, one draw and three losses in seven matches. The Dutch side sits in 16th place with 10 points, still needing a result to confirm their progression to the next stage.

Despite starting the campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over Beşiktaş, Ajax have lost their last three group-stage games to Real Sociedad, Lazio and RFS.

In the Eredivisie, Ajax have recorded 14 wins, three draws and two defeats in 19 matches, trailing league leaders PSV Eindhoven by four points with a game in hand.

Head coach Francesco Farioli, who previously worked in Turkish football with Alanyaspor and Fatih Karagümrük, is familiar with Galatasaray and the Turkish league. The Italian tactician spent two seasons coaching in Türkiye before moving to France’s OGC Nice and eventually taking charge of Ajax this season.

Turkish international defender Ahmetcan Kaplan is part of the Ajax roster. The 22-year-old joined the club from Trabzonspor in 2022 for over $10 million but has struggled with injuries, limiting him to just 19 appearances over two and a half seasons. Kaplan has featured in six official matches this season and could face Galatasaray if selected by Farioli.

Galatasaray will be without three players for the crucial fixture. Star forward Mauro Icardi is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an injury sustained against Tottenham. Meanwhile, Roland Sallai and Ahmed Kutucu, who joined the squad after UEFA’s squad registration deadline, are ineligible to play.

Additionally, five key Galatasaray players – Davinson Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Dries Mertens, Yunus Akgün and Victor Osimhen – are at risk of suspension. Each has accumulated two yellow cards and will miss the next round if booked in Amsterdam.

Ajax will be missing midfielder Branco van den Boomen, who is suspended after receiving a yellow card in the last match against RFS. The Dutch club will also be without injured players Benjamin Tahirovic, Owen Wijndal, and Amourricho van Axel-Dongen, while Davy Klaassen was not included in the UEFA squad list.

The Turkish giants are enjoying an impressive unbeaten run, having avoided defeat in their last 26 competitive matches across all competitions. Their last loss came on Aug. 27 in the UEFA Champions League playoff second leg against Young Boys. Since then, they have recorded 18 wins and eight draws in domestic and European fixtures.

Galatasaray have drawn all three of their Europa League away matches this season, holding RFS (2-2), AZ Alkmaar (1-1), and Malmö (2-2).

Galatasaray have been the most prolific attacking team in the Europa League this season, scoring 18 goals in seven matches – more than any other team in the competition. However, their defensive vulnerabilities are evident, having conceded 14 goals, making them one of the most porous defenses among the top 24 teams, alongside Beşiktaş.

A victory in Amsterdam would further extend Galatasaray’s unbeaten run and strengthen their push for direct qualification to the Round of 16.