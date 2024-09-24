In their quest for a strong start to the 2024-25 Europa League, Galatasaray and PAOK will face off at RAMS Park on Wednesday, each vying for maximum points on the opening matchday.

The hosts, having been eliminated in the Champions League playoff qualifying round, dropped into this competition, while the visitors secured their spot with an impressive 6-0 aggregate victory in the Europa League playoff round.

After clinching back-to-back Turkish Süper Lig titles and making history as the first Turkish team to surpass 100 points with a remarkable 102 last season, Galatasaray are determined to continue their success this year.

Despite a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season, where they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Beşiktaş in the Turkish Super Cup on opening day, Okan Buruk's side has made a stunning recovery.

They have won all six of their initial league matches, establishing a commanding five-point lead at the top of the table.

Unfortunately for Buruk, Galatasaray could not carry their domestic success into the Champions League playoff qualifying round, suffering a disappointing 4-2 aggregate loss to Young Boys that relegated them to Europe’s second-tier tournament.

However, this elimination might prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Lions, as they possess a star-studded lineup, highlighted by the unexpected summer loan signing of Victor Osimhen, positioning them for a deep run in the competition.

With four consecutive victories, including a solid 3-1 win over Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray enter their league phase opener against PAOK brimming with confidence.

Their Greek opponents won’t be an easy challenge, as they enter this match with just one defeat in their last 16 competitive outings across all competitions.

That lone defeat was a heartbreaking one for Razvan Lucescu's side, who fell 4-3 in extra time during their Champions League third-round qualifying tie against Malmo.

PAOK was leading 3-2 in the dying minutes before conceding a stoppage-time equalizer that pushed the match into extra time, where they ultimately surrendered a 99th-minute winner, resulting in a 6-5 aggregate loss that relegated them to the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Similar to their Wednesday hosts, PAOK have remarkably recovered from that crushing defeat, securing victories in six of their next seven matches, including a commanding 6-0 aggregate triumph over Shamrock Rovers to qualify for this competition.

Now, PAOK aims to kick off their league phase with momentum as they strive to reach the knockout rounds of the Europa League for the first time since the 2016-17 season, when they were eliminated 4-1 by Schalke 04 in the round of 32.

Galatasaray will be without their first-choice goalkeeper for the opening matches of the Europa League after Fernando Muslera received a straight red card in the 87th minute of their 1-0 second-leg defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League playoff round.

In Muslera's absence, 33-year-old Günay Güvenç was substituted in during the final moments of that match and is expected to take the starting position on Wednesday.

Osimhen, still searching for his first goal in a Galatasaray shirt, has contributed assists in both of his appearances and is anticipated to be in the starting lineup for this crucial encounter.

Galatasaray is expected to field a similar lineup to the one that triumphed 3-1 over Fenerbahçe, with Gabriel Sara partnering Lucas Torreira at the base of midfield while Dries Mertens takes on a more advanced role.

On the other hand, PAOK is likely to be missing three players due to injury concerns: Andrija Zivkovic (hip), Antonis Tsiftsis (stomach), and Brandon (ankle) are all expected to be sidelined.

Meanwhile, PAOK could deploy a lineup akin to the one that secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Volos last weekend, featuring top-scorer Stefan Schwab teaming up with Mady Camara in midfield.