Turkish Süper Lig giants Galatasaray gear up to entertain Old Trafford as they face English Süper Lig powerhouse Manchester United in their second UEFA Champions League Group A tie Tuesday.

The stage is set, and the anticipation is palpable as these two footballing powerhouses prepare to lock horns for the 7th time in official matches.

In the Lions' first group match, the Turkish side held Copenhagen to a thrilling 2-2 draw at home, while the Red Devils suffered a heart-stopping 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on the road.

The history books reveal a competitive past between these clubs.

Over the years, the Lions and the Red Devils have danced six times in official matches, resulting in one win for the Turkish side, two wins for the English side, and shared spoils on three occasions.

Goals have flowed with Galatasaray netting four times and Manchester United responding with eight goals of their own.

Their most recent encounter on Nov. 20, 2012, in Istanbul saw Galatasaray emerge victorious with a 1-0 scoreline.

However, in a friendly match four years later, Manchester United turned the tables with a commanding 5-2 win.

As Galatasaray step onto the pitch, they do so with a rich European history, having played 309 matches in various European competitions.

Out of these, they have celebrated victory 111 times, tasted defeat on 115 occasions, and shared the spoils in 83 encounters.

They have found the back of the net 415 times while conceding 455 goals.

This fixture marks Galatasaray's 118th match in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Of the previous 117 games, they have secured 28 wins, suffered 59 losses, and played to a draw in 30.

While their attack has produced 114 goals, their defense has been breached 199 times.

The Turkish side's last victory in the Champions League group stage dates back to the 2018-2019 season when they defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 3-1 in Istanbul. Since then, in 12 group stage matches, they've endured 8 losses and settled for 4 draws.

Galatasaray's resilience shines brightly in European competitions. Over the course of 19 matches, they have suffered only one defeat.

Following a 2-1 loss to PSV in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers on July 28, 2021, they have registered 10 wins, eight draws, and that solitary loss.

Remarkably, Galatasaray have remained unbeaten in their last 20 official matches, highlighting their consistency and determination.

Since their last defeat against Beşiktaş last season, they have notched 17 wins and secured 3 draws in Süper Lig, UEFA Champions League qualifiers and group stage matches.

Okan Buruk, at the helm of Galatasaray, boasts a descent European record.

Across his managerial stints at Başakşehir and Galatasaray, he has presided over 24 European matches.

His teams have amassed 11 wins, 10 losses, and 3 draws in the UEFA Champions League group stage, qualifiers, and UEFA Europa League encounters.

During his tenure at Galatasaray, he has overseen seven European matches, securing five wins and recording two draws.

As for Manchester United, they have had a less-than-ideal start to the Premier League season, with three wins, four losses, and nine points, placing them in 10th position.

In these fixtures, Erik ten Hag's men scored seven goals while conceding 11, enduring a dismal start to their Premier League campaign.

Notably, Turkish goalkeeper, Altay Bayındır, signed from Fenerbahçe during the summer transfer window, will be part of the Manchester United squad.

In their storied European history, Galatasaray have faced English opponents 21 times in official matches, including clashes with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Leeds United, and West Bromwich Albion.

However, their record against English sides leaves a lot to be desired with 3 wins, 10 losses and 8 draws.

The Lions will have to call upon their Argentine talisman, Mauro Icardi who continues to shine with 10 goals this season.

His lethal scoring touch has been evident in the Süper Lig, where he has found the back of the net seven times, and in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, where he has celebrated three times.