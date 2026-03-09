The UEFA Champions League round of 16 begins with a heavyweight meeting on Tuesday as Galatasaray host Liverpool in a high-pressure first leg at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi (RAMS Park) in Istanbul.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. local time.

The winner across two legs will advance to face either Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

For Galatasaray, the setting could hardly be more fitting. RAMS Park, a 52,000-seat fortress often labeled “Hell” by visiting clubs, has long been one of European football’s most intimidating venues.

Liverpool now return to that cauldron seeking redemption after suffering defeat in the same stadium earlier this season.

Rivalry that rarely disappoints

While these clubs do not meet often, their European encounters have consistently delivered drama.

Across five official meetings, Galatasaray hold a narrow edge with two wins and two draws, while Liverpool have claimed one victory. The Turkish side also lead the goal tally 7-6.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2025 during the Champions League’s league phase when Galatasaray edged Liverpool 1-0 in Istanbul. That victory reinforced the club’s reputation for upsetting European giants at home.

Earlier clashes stretch back to the early 2000s. The teams shared two draws in the 2001-02 group stage, including a tense stalemate at Anfield. In the 2006-07 campaign, both sides traded thrilling 3-2 wins at home.

Throughout those meetings, Galatasaray have scored in every match.

Liverpool carry their own attacking pedigree through talisman Mohamed Salah, one of the competition’s most prolific modern forwards.

Galatasaray's momentum

Galatasaray enter the knockout stage riding strong domestic form.

Under manager Okan Buruk, the Istanbul club sit top of the Turkish Süper Lig and have won 21 of their last 25 matches in all competitions.

Their most recent result was a gritty 1-0 derby victory over Beşiktaş, secured by a first-half goal from Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Even more impressive was the manner in which they closed out the match after winger Leroy Sane was sent off late, a performance that highlighted the team’s defensive discipline and resilience.

Galatasaray reached the round of 16 through a dramatic knockout phase playoff victory over Juventus, prevailing 7-5 on aggregate after a chaotic two-leg battle that included extra time.

Buruk has built his team around aggressive pressing and rapid transitions in a 4-2-3-1 system. Midfield control is typically provided by Lucas Torreira and İlkay Gündoğan, while Osimhen’s pace and physicality give the Turkish champions a lethal outlet in attack.

The biggest concern ahead of Tuesday’s clash is squad availability. Sane’s suspension could limit attacking width, placing more responsibility on forwards Barış Alper Yılmaz and Noa Lang.

Balanced Liverpool

Liverpool arrive in Istanbul still navigating a period of transition under manager Arne Slot.

The Reds currently sit sixth in the Premier League, with inconsistency marking much of their domestic campaign. Yet their European performances have been more convincing.

Liverpool secured a direct place in the round of 16 by finishing third in the Champions League league phase, demonstrating solid organization and attacking efficiency against some of Europe’s strongest teams.

They travel to Istanbul fresh off a 3-1 FA Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, with goals from Andrew Robertson, Salah and Curtis Jones sealing the result.

Slot’s Liverpool emphasize possession and fluid attacking movement, often deploying a 4-3-3 formation. Salah remains the central attacking threat.

At the back, captain Virgil van Dijk anchors a defense that includes Ibrahima Konate and attacking full-backs Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai.

New signings such as Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have injected pace along the flanks, helping the team maintain its trademark attacking width.

However, Liverpool’s defensive stability has shown cracks in recent weeks, conceding five goals in their last three matches.

Tactical battle

Tuesday’s match is likely to hinge on two of Europe’s most dangerous forwards.

For Galatasaray, Osimhen represents the primary attacking weapon. His explosive pace and physical presence make him a nightmare for defenders, particularly in transition.

Liverpool, meanwhile, rely heavily on Salah’s experience and finishing ability. The Egyptian star continues to deliver on the biggest stage, maintaining his reputation as one of the Champions League’s most decisive attackers.

Another key tactical factor could be set pieces. Liverpool have shown vulnerability defending dead-ball situations this season, an area Galatasaray may look to exploit through their aerial threats.

Istanbul atmosphere

European nights in Istanbul have a reputation all their own, and Rams Park will likely play a decisive role in the first leg.

Galatasaray have scored at least three goals in eight of their last 13 European home matches, underlining their attacking confidence in front of their fans.

The club is also chasing a major milestone, aiming to reach its first Champions League quarterfinal since the 2012-13 campaign.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are pursuing a record-extending seventh Champions League title and know the importance of securing a favorable result before the return leg at Anfield on March 18.