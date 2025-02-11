Galatasaray has signed Polish winger Przemyslaw Frankowski on loan from French side Lens, marking him as the club's 210th foreign player.

The deal, worth 1 million euros ($1.03 million), includes an option for a permanent transfer at 7 million euros.

Since the inception of the Turkish Süper Lig in 1959, Galatasaray have signed 207 foreign players from six continents and 53 countries.

Frankowski's arrival continues the club's tradition of bringing in international talent.

Galatasaray's new signing Przemyslaw Frankowski waves at the fans on his arrival at the Istanbul Airport, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2025. (AA Photo)

3rd Polish addition

Frankowski becomes the third Polish player in Galatasaray's history, following Roman Kosecki and Marek Godlewski. Godlewski was the last Polish player to represent the club, doing so 34 years ago.

This season, Frankowski has appeared in 21 matches for Lens, scoring five goals across Ligue 1, two UEFA Conference League qualifiers, and one French Cup match.

His form has been a standout feature of his time at the French club.

Frankowski has earned 47 caps for Poland, scoring three goals. His debut came on March 23, 2018, in a friendly against Nigeria.

Brazilian influence dominates

Galatasaray’s foreign player recruitment has been most heavily influenced by Brazil, with 25 Brazilians having joined the club over the years.

Other countries contributing significantly include Yugoslavia (16 players) and Romania (15).

Turkish-origin foreigners

The club has also welcomed seven Turkish-origin foreign players, including Kubilay Türkyılmaz, Hakan Yakın and Kerem Demirbay, each leaving their mark on the team.

Foreign players by country

Galatasaray’s foreign recruitment is diverse, with players hailing from all corners of the globe. Here’s a detailed list of the countries that have contributed to the club's rich history:

Brazil (25): Claudio Taffarel, Capone, Bruno Quadros, Marcio, Mario Jardel, Joao Batista, Felipe, Fabio Pinto, Christian, Cesar Prates, Flavio Conceiçao, Cassio Lincoln, Elano Blumer, Jo, Felipe Melo, Cris, Alex Telles, Maicon Roque, Mariano Filho, Fernando Reges, Marcao, Gustavo Assunçao, Tete, Carlos Vinicius, Gabriel Sara.

Yugoslavia (16): Vladimir Nikolovski, Tatomir Radunovic, Ahmet Celovic, Ljubomir Milic, Bosko Kajganic, Jusuf Hatunic, Esref Jasarevic, Vladimir Pejovic, Resad Kunovac, Lasklo Lerinc, Tarık Hodzic, Mirsad Sedjic, Zoran Simovic, Cevad Prekazi, Mirsad Kovacevic, Stevica Kuzmanovski.

Romania (15): Iosif Rotariu, Iulian Filipescu, Gheorghe Hagi, Adrian Ilie, Gheorghe Popescu, Ion Ionut Lutu, Radu Niculescu, Gabriel Tamas, Ovidiu Petre, Florin Bratu, Bogdan Stancu, Iasmin Latovlevici, Florin Andone, Alexandru Cicaldau, Olimpiu Morutan.

France (10): Didier Six, Sebastian Perez, Franck Ribery, Lionel Carole, Bafetimbi Gomis, Cedric Carrasso, Steven Nzonzi, Sacha Boey, Leo Dubois, Tanguy Ndombele.

Germany (9): Rüdiger Abramczik, Reinhard Stumpf, Falko Götz, Torsten Gütschow, Pierre Esser, Kevin Grosskreutz, Lukas Podolski, Kerem Demirbay, Derrick Köhn.

Colombia (8): Faryd Mondragon, Gustavo Victoria, Jersson Gonzalez, Robinson Zapata, Juan Pablo Pino, Radamel Falcao, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta.

Netherlands (7): Ulrich van Gobbel, Frank de Boer, Wesley Sneijder, Ryan Donk, Nigel de Jong, Ryan Babel, Patrick van Aanholt.

Argentina (7): Marcelo Carrusca, Leo Franco, Emiliano Insua, Emmanuel Culio, Guillermo Burdisso, Lucas Ontivero, Mauro Icardi.

Portugal (6): Abel Xavier, Fernando Meira, Armindo Bruma, Josue Pesqueira, Gedson Fernandes, Sergio Oliveira.

Nigeria (6): Dominic Iorfa, Henry Onyekuru, Valentine Ozornwafor, Jesse Sekidika, Oghenekaro Etebo, Victor Osimhen.

Switzerland (6): Kubilay Türkyılmaz, Adrian Knup, Hakan Yakın, Blerim Dzemaili, Eren Derdiyok, Haris Seferovic.

Ivory Coast (6): Abdulkader Keita, Emmanuel Eboue, Didier Drogba, Jean Michael Seri, Wilfried Zaha, Serge Aurier.

Spain (6): Albert Riera, Jose Rodrigues, Inaki Pena, Juan Mata, Angelino, Alvaro Morata.

Belgium (5): Mbo Mpenza, Jason Denayer, Luis Cavanda, Dries Mertens, Mitchy Batshuayi.

Bosnia-Herzegovina (4): Elvir Bolic, Elvir Balic, Zvjezdan Misimovic, Izet Hajrovic.

Cameroon (4): Rigobert Song, Alioum Saidou, Dany Nounkeu, Aurelien Chedjou.

Czechia (4): Pavel Horvath, Marek Heinz, Milan Baros, Tomas Ujfalusi.

Sweden (4): Roger Ljung, Tobias Linderoth, Johan Elmander, Jimmy Durmaz.

Uruguay (4): Andres Fleurquin, Fernando Muslera, Marcelo Saracchi, Lucas Torreira.

Democratic Republic of Congo (4): Ali Lukunku, Shabani Nonda, Christian Luyindama, Cedric Bakambu.

Senegal (4): Mohamed Sarr, Badou Ndiaye, Mbaye Diagne, Ismail Jakobs.

Norway (3): Martin Linnes, Omar Elabdellaoui, Fredrik Midtsjö.

Morocco (3): Nordin Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Hakim Ziyech.

Denmark (3): Victor Nelsson, Mathias Ross, Elias Jelert.

Poland (3): Roman Kosecki, Marek Godlewski, Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Mexico (2): Sergio Almaguer, Giovani dos Santos.

England (2): Barry Venison, Mike Marsh.

Croatia (2): Robert Spehar, Stjepan Tomas.

Ghana (2): Richard Kingson, Ahmet Barusso.

Albania (2): Klodian Duro, Lorik Cana.

Australia (2): Harry Kewell, Lucas Neill.

Japan (2): Junichi Inamoto, Yuto Nagatomo.

Algeria (2): Ismael Bouzid, Sofiane Feghouli.

United States (2): Brad Friedel, DeAndre Yedlin.

Italy (2): Morgan de Sanctis, Nicolo Zaniolo.

Serbia (1): Sasa Ilic.

Iran (1): Naser Sadeghi.

Suriname (1): Ulrich Watson.

Lithuania (1): Gintaras Stauce.

Zimbabwe (1): Norman Mapeza.

Wales (1): Dean Saunders.

Israel (1): Haim Revivo.

North Macedonia (1): Goran Pandev.

Cape Verde (1): Garry Rodrigues.

Iceland (1): Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.

Greece (1): Konstantinos Mitroglou.

Gabon (1): Mario Lemina.

Egypt (1): Mustafa Muhammed.

Chile (1): Erick Pulgar.

Austria (1): Yusuf Demir.

Kosovo (1): Milot Rashica.

Canada (1): Samuel Adekugbe.

Hungary (1): Roland Sallai.

Note: Players who later became Turkish citizens are still counted as foreign players in this list.