Turkish Süper Lig giants, Galatasaray, have made a major splash in the transfer market by securing Napoli's renowned striker Victor Osimhen on a season-long loan.

The Nigerian forward, sidelined at Napoli due to some inside squabbles, will don the yellow-red jersey until June 2025.

The deal came after a failed move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, who balked at Napoli’s inflated price of 85 million euros ($94 million) and a potential move to Premier League side Chelsea.

Osimhen's spat with Napoli's president Aurelio De Laurentiis led to his exclusion from the squad and a jersey swap with new arrival Romelu Lukaku.

Seizing the opportunity, the Lions proposed covering Osimhen's 11 million euro annual salary for the loan, a deal Napoli accepted.

Galatasaray executive Ibrahim Hatipoğlu finalized the transfer in Italy and brought Osimhen to Istanbul in the early hours of Tuesday.

Galatasaray's transfer strategies

With the transfer window closing soon, Galatasaray are also targeting midfield reinforcements.

Negotiations are underway with Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, and Filip Kostic.

Rabiot is set to decide on a proposed 8 million euro annual salary, while talks with Juventus over McKennie and Kostic are progressing.

In defense, Galatasaray are eyeing Alexsandro Ribeiro from Lille, former Borussia Dortmund stalwart Mats Hummels, and Ajax’s Ahmetcan Kaplan to bolster their backline.

Osimhen's arrival, impact

Upon his arrival in Istanbul, Osimhen was greeted by a sea of fans at Atatürk Airport.

Expressing his excitement, he remarked on the electric atmosphere and his eagerness to hit the field.

He also recalled his positive experiences with former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens, who had encouraged his move.

Foreign player milestone

With the addition of Osimhen and Ismail Jakobs, Galatasaray's count of foreign players has reached 206 since the 1959 Süper Lig season.

This period saw 201 foreign players from 52 countries don the club's colors.

Osimhen, valued at 100 million euros by Transfermarkt, was named Africa's Best Player in 2023.

He was also a Ballon d'Or nominee and a contender for FIFA's Player of the Year.

Aktürkoğlu’s bids farewell

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have bid farewell to Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who has signed with Portuguese giants Benfica in a deal worth 12 million euros, plus a 10% share of any future transfer profits.

Aktürkoğlu's departure marks the end of a chapter that highlights his journey from the rubble of a devastating earthquake to the heights of European football.

Born on Oct. 21, 1998, in Gölcük, Türkiye, Aktürkoğlu's early life was marked by a harrowing event.

At just 10 months old, he survived the 1999 Gölcük earthquake, an experience that set the tone for his resilient and determined character.

Rescued from the debris by relatives, his story is one of overcoming adversity from the very beginning.

Aktürkoğlu’s football career began at Gölcükspor’s youth academy before moving to Hisareynspor at 15.

His talent quickly drew attention, leading to a move to Istanbul Başakşehir's youth ranks in 2015.

Despite a rocky start, including loan spells at Bodrumspor and Karacabey Belediyespor, Aktürkoğlu's breakthrough came with TFF 3rd Lig side 24Erzincanspor, where standout performances, especially in Turkish Cup matches against Beşiktaş, paved the way for his transfer to Galatasaray in September 2020.

Aktürkoğlu made an immediate impact at Galatasaray, becoming a vital player and helping secure two Süper Lig titles.

His contributions extended beyond domestic success, with memorable appearances in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, including a "Goal of the Week" accolade for a stunning strike against Manchester United.