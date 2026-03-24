Galatasaray forward Noa Lang is set to miss the Netherlands’ opening pre-World Cup friendly against Norway after undergoing thumb surgery, but there is growing optimism he could return in time for the second warm-up clash against Ecuador.

The 26-year-old attacker suffered a gruesome injury during UEFA Champions League action on March 18, when Galatasaray were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool FC at Anfield. What began as a routine attacking move turned into a freak accident in the 75th minute. Lang lost his footing near the byline and fell backward, his right hand caught between pitchside advertising boards that snapped shut on impact.

The result was a deep laceration, with the tip of his thumb partially severed.

Galatasaray's Noa Lang receives medical attention after cutting his thumb during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd leg match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, Liverpool, U.K., March 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

He was treated on the pitch with oxygen before being stretchered off, visibly in distress. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, a national teammate, was among those who rushed to console him.

Emergency surgery followed within hours at Whiston Hospital, with Galatasaray confirming the severity of the injury. Lang later reassured fans via social media, posting from his hospital bed that the procedure had gone well.

The incident has since triggered a formal investigation by UEFA into stadium safety protocols, particularly the design and positioning of advertising hoardings. Galatasaray are also weighing potential legal action.

Despite the setback, early medical assessments from the Royal Dutch Football Association suggest Lang’s recovery is progressing ahead of schedule.

While Friday’s fixture against Norway in Amsterdam comes too soon, the winger remains in Ronald Koeman’s squad and is targeting a return against Ecuador just four days later in Eindhoven.

His potential comeback would offer a timely lift for a Netherlands side battling a growing injury list ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Midfield anchor Frenkie de Jong is sidelined with a hamstring tear, while Memphis Depay faces a race for fitness.

Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Jurrien Timber are also dealing with fitness concerns, alongside several other absentees.

Even so, Koeman has assembled a competitive squad built around the experience of Van Dijk and attacking threats such as Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen and Xavi Simons.

For Lang, the focus is now on recovery and rhythm.

Known for his flair, close control and attacking instinct, he has become an important figure for both club and country.