Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, has set a new record in the Süper Lig, becoming the goalkeeper with the most championships in the league's history following the Lions' triumph on Sunday.

Muslera, who joined the Istanbul-based side from Lazio in the summer of 2011, has won seven Süper Lig titles in his 13 seasons at Galatasaray.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper claimed the record for the most Süper Lig trophies by himself with championships in the 2011-12, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

A legendary Trabzonspor goalkeeper and one of the most important figures in Turkish football, Şenol Güneş previously held the record for the goalkeeper with the most Süper Lig championships with six titles.

Muslera, who caught up with Güneş with Galatasaray's championship last season, has now surpassed the record this season.

Experienced goalkeeper Fernando Muslera set a new record for the most matches without conceding a goal in a season at Galatasaray in the 34th week of the Süper Lig against Adana Demirspor.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper had previously broken the record held by Galatasaray's legendary goalkeepers Claudio Taffarel and Faryd Mondragon by keeping a clean sheet in 16 of the 32 matches he played in the normal season of the 2011-2012 season in the Süper Lig.

Muslera, who has played in 37 league matches this season, did not concede a goal in 17 of them, taking his record one step further.

At Galatasaray, Taffarel managed to keep a clean sheet in 15 matches in the 1998-1999 and 1999-2000 seasons, while Mondragon achieved this in the 2004-2005 season.

Fernando Muslera saw a total of five presidents and nine head coaches during his 13 seasons at Galatasaray.

Transferred to Galatasaray during Ünal Aysal's presidency, Muslera worked with Duygun Yarsuvat, Mustafa Cengiz, Burak Elmas and Dursun Özbek.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper, who was included in the Lions' pride at the request of coach Fatih Terim, later played for Roberto Mancini, Cesare Prandelli, Hamza Hamzaoğlu, Mustafa Denizli, Jan Olde Riekerink, Igor Tudor, Domenec Torrent and Okan Buruk's teams.

Fernando Muslera also holds the record for the foreign player with the most appearances in the Süper Lig.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper played a total of 409 league matches (six in the Super Cup final) for the Lions.

Muslera, who has the most appearances in the Süper Lig, is followed by Trabzonspor's Edin Visca with 378 matches and former Fenerbahçe player Gökçek Vederson with 335 matches.

In his 508 matches for Galatasaray, Fernando Muslera conceded 539 goals.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in his goal in 182 of these matches, while he could not prevent his opponents from scoring in 326 matches.

Muslera received three red cards and 54 yellow cards in the matches he played for Galatasaray.