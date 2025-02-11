In a packed signing ceremony for Galatasaray’s women’s football team's sleeve sponsorship deal with SPOINT, club president Dursun Özbek addressed the media, expressing firm opinions on several topics, notably the controversy surrounding the recent match with Adana Demirspor.

“We gathered today to sign an important sponsorship agreement with SPOINT, which will support not only our men’s team but also elevate Galatasaray’s presence across all sports,” Özbek said, looking forward to further trophies. “Galatasaray will continue to represent Türkiye with pride.”

However, his words quickly turned to the Süper Lig’s recent match against Adana Demirspor, which ended abruptly.

“Sunday’s match was cut short. There’s nothing more to discuss on the sporting side. But behind the scenes, we need to examine how this unfolded. We see an ongoing trend of provocative actions and misplaced debates about Turkish football," said.

Özbek stressed that the focus had shifted from the game itself to distractions that tarnish the integrity of the sport.

“Instead of analyzing players’ performances, football discussions are increasingly hijacked by irrelevant and provocative narratives. This undermines the football community and damages our national image. We must put an end to this,” he said.

He continued, addressing the ongoing tension fueled by rival teams, “Galatasaray’s critics have taken to the media to spread misleading accusations, all aimed at provoking us. This is not new. The intent has always been to destabilize, but it serves no purpose. Those behind these actions need to be held accountable.”

Özbek emphasized the role of the Turkish justice system in addressing these issues, revealing that a criminal complaint had been filed with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. “We will not tolerate these disruptions. It’s time for Turkish football to move forward, free from these distractions. Galatasaray will not be part of this provocation. We have one goal: to serve Turkish football.”

On the contentious issue of foreign referees for the upcoming Fenerbahçe derby, Özbek reiterated that Galatasaray were the first to request foreign VAR referees.

“It worked well last season when planned properly. This year, we’ve seen issues. It’s about bringing qualified referees, not just foreign ones. When unprepared officials are put in place, the results speak for themselves.”

Addressing recent comments made by Murat Sancak about Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk, Özbek responded with strong condemnation. “What Murat Sancak said about Okan Hoca is false. Okan is a treasure to this country, a product of Galatasaray, and a dedicated coach. His character and success are beyond reproach. Trying to tarnish his reputation with baseless claims is pointless. I condemn these remarks and believe they must be corrected."

Finally, Özbek reaffirmed Galatasaray's European ambitions: “Our goal in Europe is always clear. We aim to advance past the playoffs and make it to the final. We’ve addressed our team’s shortcomings and firmly believe in our success.”