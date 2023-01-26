A transfer inquiry from Liga Portugal's Sporting Lisbon was made for Sacha Boey who had recently burst onto the European footballing landscape with his stellar performances of late.

It has been reported that the Portuguese side will be selling Pedro Porro to Tottenham, and in turn, acquire the services of Boey.

As it turns out, Sporting Lisbon have decided to turn to Boey, as he is seen to be a better fit for their system than the alternative, Milan Van Ewijk.

Having endured a great disappointment last season, Sacha Boey was poised to leave Galatasaray at the start of this season.

However, due to injury concerns of other right-backs, Boey was forced to don the jersey once more and thankfully he did not disappoint in delivering a huge boost to the club.

According to a report by Portuguese journalist Ricardo Ramos Neira, a transfer triangle has emerged between Sporting Lisbon, Tottenham Hotspur and Galatasaray, as the English Premier League giants are purportedly keen to acquire 23-year-old right-back Pedro Porro, valued at a sum of 25 million euros ($27.2 million) from the Portuguese capital.

On the other hand, Sporting Lisbon have reportedly pinpointed the alternatives of Pedro Porro. The Portuguese team have supposedly compiled a list of two names: Boey from Galatasaray, and the Dutch team Heerenveen's Milan Van Ewijk.

According to journalist Neira, out of the two names, Sacha Boey could be procured at a more affordable price and Lisbon are reportedly set to make a move to Galatasaray.

Recent reports have highlighted the stark contrast between the respective performances of Milan Van Ewijk and Boey this season, with expressions such as "Boey's cost seems more than half the cost compared to Ewijk" being used.

The 22-year-old Dutch football player, who has played in his country's U21 team, has scored 3 goals in 17 games, while his counterpart has only managed 2 assists in the same number of games.

Although Sacha Boey's youth has earned him high praise, he has his sights set on European clubs, with a current estimated value of 15-20 million euros.

While the Lions refuse to sell players as they strive to remain at the top of the Süper Lig log, it is remarkable to note that Boey was only acquired from Rennes last season for a mere 1 million euros.