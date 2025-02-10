Turkish football was thrown into fresh controversy Sunday as Adana Demirspor abandoned their Süper Lig clash against Galatasaray in protest of refereeing decisions, forcing the match at Rams Park to be called off.

The dramatic walk-off came in the 30th minute with Galatasaray leading 1-0 following a contentious penalty decision.

The spot-kick, awarded after Dries Mertens appeared to be tripped in the 11th minute, was converted by new signing Alvaro Morata.

However, replays suggested Mertens had dived, sparking outrage from Adana Demirspor players and officials.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) upheld the call, further inflaming tensions.

“If a mistake was made, it will be evaluated,” Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk said post-match. “In my opinion, it was a position closer to not being a penalty. But this is not the first mistake made against Adana Demirspor.”

As frustrations mounted over additional officiating calls, Adana players abruptly left the pitch to a chorus of boos. The club later clarified that their protest was aimed at the Central Referee Board (MHK), not Galatasaray.

“This is a reaction to the refereeing body, not Galatasaray,” Adana Demirspor Deputy Chairman Metin Korkmaz stated.

Referee Oğuzhan Çakır waited briefly before officially suspending the match.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is expected to rule a forfeit win for Galatasaray, as the club indicated on its website.

Precedent suggests severe disciplinary action could follow – last year, Istanbulspor faced a 3-0 forfeit loss and a three-point deduction after similarly abandoning a match against Trabzonspor.

Buruk lamented the incident’s impact on Turkish football. “This damages our league,” he said. “We already struggle with perception abroad, and incidents like this don’t help.”

In the aftermath, Adana Demirspor President Bedirhan Durak announced his resignation on social media. “Since October, I have given my time, money, and health for this club,” he wrote. “But I now see that we are caught in a storm we cannot escape. For the good of the club, my family, and my health, I am stepping down.”

With the TFF yet to deliver its official verdict, the controversy surrounding refereeing standards in Turkish football remains as heated as ever.