Spain midfielder Gavi says he does not want Argentina's Leandro Paredes to face suspension for his role in the heated altercation that erupted after Sunday's World Cup final.

Paredes, teammate Nahuel Molina and Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala were involved in the confrontation moments after the final whistle following Spain's 1-0 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Although FIFA confirmed that Paredes was not shown a red card during the match, the governing body announced Monday that its disciplinary committee had appointed a prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code related to the incident.

Gavi told El Partidazo de COPE: "I don't think (Paredes) should be suspended. I understand it's not a good image for children, but I think there's also that side to football, which is a bit more physical, more aggressive.

"The most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that's it. In the end, I think it's all football, and it has to be that way."

Paredes grabbed Eric Garcia by the throat before throwing Gavi to the ground. Molina appeared to strike Spain captain Rodri first, sparking the melee, while Ayala appeared to punch Dani Olmo in the face.

Argentina had Enzo Fernandez sent off in second-half stoppage time after he received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsí.

Ayala said his altercation with Olmo was "more of a push than a punch," but nevertheless pledged to apologize to the Spain forward for his conduct.

He told Capital Radio in Valencia: "When the match ended, I saw a scuffle in the middle of the pitch, and I went over to stop it from escalating because that's not who we are.

"I take responsibility for what I did. My intention was simply to go and separate them, nothing more.

"It was more of a push than anything else. It wasn't a punch. It was a reaction to something that was said, but if I see Olmo, I'll apologize to him in person."

Ayala said there had been "a certain animosity" toward the Argentina team during the World Cup, adding: "They didn't want our team to do well. We play for our people. In my position, I can't allow my feelings to change my actions. I'm sorry."