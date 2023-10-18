Football players from different corners of the world have come together to express their unwavering support for Palestine amid the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip by Israel.

Among these notable figures, are Galatasaray's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, his compatriot and Bayern Munich's talented defender Noussair Mazraoui, the former Real Madrid star and the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema, Arsenal's Egyptian midfield maestro, Mohamed Elneny, and Real Betis' French player, Nabil Fekir, have all used their social media platforms to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

Hakim Ziyech, who recently moved to Galatasaray, expressed his heartfelt support on Instagram with a powerful message: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Noussair Mazraoui, a fellow Moroccan and Ziyech's teammate at Bayern Munich, also raised his voice for Palestine in an Instagram video.

However, it is worth noting that his stance has faced criticism from some quarters, including German politician Johannes Steiniger, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Steiniger called for both Bayern Munich and Germany to distance themselves from Mazraoui, drawing controversial parallels with the club's history, as it was derogatorily referred to as "the Jewish Club" by the Nazis due to its roots.

Steiniger's comments have stirred a debate about the intersection of sports and politics.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or recipient and former Real Madrid star, Karim Benzema, added his voice to the chorus, saying, "All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children."

Last week, Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny and Real Betis' Nabil Fekir also joined this international show of support for Palestine. Elneny, known for his stints at Besiktas and Basel, went so far as to change his Instagram profile picture to the Palestinian flag, a powerful gesture in itself.

Real Betis' attacking midfielder, Nabil Fekir, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, urged the world to stand by the Palestinian people and called for peace and justice.

He highlighted the prolonged suffering of Palestinians, referencing the term "apartheid," which has been used by many to describe the situation in the region.

Furthermore, Liverpool's Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah, extended his support by making a significant donation to the Palestinian people.

The exact amount of his contribution was not disclosed, as requested by Salah himself.

The backdrop to this outpouring of support is the dire situation in Gaza.

More than days into the conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardments and the blockade of Gaza continue, resulting in over half of the Gaza population, being displaced.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with electricity, water, food, fuel, and medical supplies shortages.

Civilians are fleeing their homes in response to Israeli warnings to evacuate the northern areas.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" on Oct. 7, launching a multipronged surprise attack, including rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel through land, sea, and air.

Hamas cited reasons including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence as the justification for their actions. In response, the Israeli military launched "Operation Swords of Iron" against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The toll from this conflict is staggering, with over 3,500 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including 750 children.

Meanwhile, 1,300 people have lost their lives in Israel.