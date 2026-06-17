The stars delivered on the World Cup stage Tuesday as Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe reminded fans why they remain among football's biggest names.

Messi struck a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria, Haaland scored twice against Iraq, and Mbappe netted a brace against Senegal, giving the tournament favorites a welcome boost.

Their performances were far from guaranteed.

Messi is in the latter stages of a glittering career after moving to Major League Soccer in 2023, while Haaland endured a midseason slump in the Premier League and Mbappe's form dipped during the second half of the La Liga season.

Argentina's Lionel Messi enters the pitch ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group J football match against Algeria at the Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, U.S., June 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

But any concerns disappeared Tuesday. All three seized their opportunities, finding the net with the clinical finishing that has defined their careers.

Mbappe saved France from a subpar performance with his second-half strikes against Senegal, who were often the more dynamic side before his first goal in the final third of the match.

France's Kylian Mbappe shoots to score his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match against Senegal at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, U.S., June 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

His second goal, which flew into the net, made him France's all-time leading scorer with 58 goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud, as his side claimed a 3-1 win.

Haaland, a dominant force in English football who had struggled to score midway through the season, rediscovered his predatory instincts to help Norway secure a 4-1 victory.

But in the day's penultimate match, it was Messi who showed why many still consider him the best player in the world.

Despite being past his peak and approaching his 39th birthday, he scored his first World Cup hat trick in a 3-0 victory.

Messi is now level with World Cup record scorer Miroslav Klose on 16 goals. His first goal at a World Cup finals came on this date 20 years ago, when he was 18.

On Wednesday, more prolific scorers will take the field, with England's Harry Kane and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leading their nations' efforts to begin the tournament with a win.