Barcelona sealed another La Liga crown in emotional fashion on Sunday, defeating bitter rival Real Madrid 2-0 at Camp Nou as Hansi Flick’s side wrapped up the title race with three matches to spare.

In a clasico overshadowed by grief, Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres struck early to hand Barcelona a victory that not only secured the club’s 29th league title, but deepened the crisis consuming Madrid after another trophyless campaign.

Flick, who took charge from the touchline hours after the death of his father, watched his players deliver a performance filled with control, intensity and purpose.

Barcelona announced the death shortly before kickoff, with players from both clubs wearing black armbands and observing a minute of silence.

The Catalans only needed a draw to mathematically secure the title, but they left no doubt.

Rashford ignited the celebrations in the ninth minute with a stunning free kick curled beyond Madrid’s wall and into the top corner.

Torres doubled the lead nine minutes later after Dani Olmo’s clever flick sent the forward through inside the area.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates with his teammate Marcus Rashford after scoring the 2-0 goal the Spanish league football match against Real Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, Spain, May 10, 2026. (EPA Photo)

As the final whistle blew, Flick appeared emotional while embracing his players on the pitch.

“I will never forget this day,” Flick said. “It was a tough day for me because my father passed away, but this team is fantastic. This is like a family and I’m really proud of them.”

Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick speaks as Barcelona's players celebrate winning the 2025-2026 Spanish League after the Spanish league football match against Real Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, Spain, May 10, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The triumph marked Barcelona’s second consecutive league title and their third in four seasons, further restoring stability after years of financial turmoil and transition following the departure of Lionel Messi.

For Madrid, the defeat felt like the lowest point of an unraveling season.

The Spanish giants, record 36-time league champions, will finish without a major trophy for the second straight year despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Their week had already descended into chaos following reports of training-ground altercations involving Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rüdiger.

Mbappe, sidelined with a hamstring injury, watched from afar as criticism surrounding his difficult first season in Spain intensified. Jude Bellingham briefly thought he had pulled Madrid back into the match midway through the second half, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

The clasico also carried signs of Barcelona’s future.

Eighteen-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, absent from recent matches through injury, joined teammates in lifting the trophy after another season that confirmed his emergence as the club’s next global superstar.

Wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey once made legendary by Messi, Yamal has become the creative engine of Flick’s attack, leading Barcelona in goals and assists while terrorizing defenders with his dribbling brilliance.

Pedri Gonzalez once again dictated matches from midfield with calm authority, while Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin anchored a defense that quietly became the league’s most reliable unit.

Barcelona finished the campaign with the division’s best attack and best defense, scoring freely while conceding only 31 goals. Flick also managed to navigate lengthy injury absences to Yamal, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde without allowing the season to collapse.

The additions of goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Rashford strengthened key areas, while Ferran Torres flourished in a more mobile attacking setup, finishing level with Yamal among the team’s top scorers.

Yet despite another domestic title, Barcelona’s ambitions stretch far beyond Spain.

Winning the Champions League remains the club’s defining obsession after another European disappointment ended their campaign against Atletico Madrid. Flick has made no secret of that objective.

“There are two things I want in life,” the German coach said recently. “Firstly, that we win the Champions League.”

Barcelona believe they are close. The emergence of Yamal, Cubarsi and a new generation from La Masia has reignited hope that Europe’s elite can once again be conquered at Camp Nou.

But the flaws remain clear.

The squad still lacks depth in several positions, particularly in defense and at full-back. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, now 37, no longer carries the attack with the same dominance, while Barcelona’s aggressive high defensive line continues to expose vulnerabilities against elite opposition.

Financial restrictions also continue to limit the club’s margin for error in the transfer market.

Still, Flick has restored belief.