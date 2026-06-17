Czechia and South Africa meet in Atlanta on Thursday knowing their 2026 World Cup hopes already hang in the balance after opening defeats in Group A, setting up a high-pressure clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Both sides arrive under immediate scrutiny after disappointing starts in North America, with zero points from one match leaving little margin for error in a group that is already beginning to take shape.

Czechia, back on football’s biggest stage for just the second time as an independent nation, saw their return unravel late in a 2-1 defeat to South Korea. Miroslav Koubek’s side had taken control in the second half when Ladislav Krejci rose to head in Vladimir Coufal’s long throw in the 59th minute, briefly putting them on course for a positive start.

But the lead did not last. Hwang In-beom quickly restored parity for South Korea, before the match slipped away from the Europeans. A Tomas Soucek effort was disallowed in a key moment, and Oh Hyeon-gyu struck in the 80th minute to complete the turnaround and leave Czechia empty-handed.

The defeat ended a six-match unbeaten run that had included four wins in normal time and two penalty shootout victories during qualifying. It also highlighted a growing defensive concern, with Czechia now without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

There is still a clear path forward. A win over South Africa would restore control of their qualification hopes, whether through the top two or as a strong third-place contender. History offers little guidance, with the only previous meeting between the nations ending 2-2 at the 1997 Confederations Cup.

South Africa, meanwhile, return to the World Cup stage for the first time since hosting in 2010, but their comeback began in chaos against Mexico.

Hugo Broos’s side were overwhelmed in a 2-0 defeat that exposed both defensive lapses and costly individual errors. Sphephelo Sithole’s turnover led directly to Julian Quinones’s early opener, before his dismissal for a last-man foul left South Africa a man down just four minutes into the second half.

Raul Jimenez added a second for Mexico in the 67th minute, and the night worsened further when Themba Zwane was sent off for violent conduct. Despite Mexico also finishing with 10 men after a late red card for Cesar Montes, South Africa never recovered.

South Africa's players react after losing the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The result extended a worrying trend. Broos’s team are now winless in six matches and have conceded multiple goals in each of their three defeats during that stretch. Their disciplinary issues and lack of control in key moments have quickly become defining concerns.

Still, there is a reminder of what this team is capable of on the World Cup stage. South Africa famously beat France 2-1 in 2010, and Broos will be hoping that history can offer inspiration as they attempt to avoid slipping toward another early exit, having failed to reach the knockout rounds in all three previous appearances.

Team news offers both managers key decisions.

Czechia are expected to remain unchanged after a stable start in terms of fitness. Koubek is likely to continue with his preferred 3-4-2-1 system, built around captain Tomas Soucek and Alexandr Sojka in midfield. Vladimir Coufal and Jaroslav Zeleny are set to operate as wing-backs, while Krejci keeps his place in the back three after adding another set-piece goal threat.

At the top end, Patrik Schick remains the focal point of the attack, supported by a system that continues to lean heavily on structured buildup and dead-ball efficiency. Krejci, in particular, has emerged as a growing threat, contributing to four goals in his last five international appearances.

South Africa face enforced changes following the suspensions of Sithole and Zwane, forcing Hugo Broos into a tactical rethink. Jayden Adams is expected to retain his midfield role, while Thalente Mbatha could join him in a double pivot as Broos considers shifting from a back five to a 4-2-3-1 setup.

That change could come at the expense of Nkosinathi Sibisi in defense, while Lyle Foster is expected to lead the attack alone. Iqraam Rayners may drop to the bench after starting in a front two against Mexico.