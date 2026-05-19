Head coach Vincenzo Montella unveiled a 35-man provisional roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, signaling the next step in the country’s resurgence after a 24-year absence from football’s biggest stage.

The Italian coach leaned heavily on versatility, consistency and dressing-room chemistry as he assembled a squad capable of competing against the world’s elite in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Montella’s selections reflected more than form alone. Age profile, tactical flexibility, fitness levels and even off-field influence all played a role as Türkiye began shaping a squad they hope can revive memories of their unforgettable 2002 World Cup run.

Young talents were pushed to the forefront, while experienced figures were retained to steady the group through the pressure of a month-long tournament.

Players capable of operating in multiple positions were especially valued, giving Montella the tactical freedom he has relied on since transforming the national side after taking charge in 2023.

Türkiye’s preparations will begin with players receiving several days of rest before reporting for camp on May 22, while the full training program officially starts on May 29.

Two warm-up matches have already been scheduled: against North Macedonia national football team in Istanbul on June 1 and Venezuela national football team in Fort Lauderdale on June 7.

The Crescent-Stars enter Group D alongside hosts United States men's national football team, Australia national football team and Paraguay national football team, with expectations steadily growing around a generation many in Türkiye believe can restore the nation’s standing on the global stage.

Montella’s emphasis on continuity was evident throughout the squad. Veterans such as Çağlar Söyüncü, Mert Günok and İrfan Can Kahveci earned places largely because of their reliability and leadership within the group. The coaching staff also weighed dressing-room presence heavily, viewing team harmony as critical in a tournament environment.

Notable omissions underlined the ruthless competition for places. Semih Kılıçsoy reportedly missed out because of limited playing time and concerns over fitness, while Bertuğ Yıldırım was squeezed out due to depth in attacking positions already occupied by players such as Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Deniz Gül.

The goalkeeping department blends experience with competition for the No. 1 shirt. Uğurcan Çakır enters camp as the likely first-choice goalkeeper after another commanding season, while Altay Bayındır brings valuable Premier League experience from Manchester United F.C.

Veteran shot-stopper Mert Günok adds leadership and composure, with Ersin Destanoğlu and Muhammed Şengezer providing depth and competition.

Defensively, Montella has assembled a physically strong and tactically flexible unit. Çağlar Söyüncü, Merih Demiral and Ozan Kabak offer international experience and aerial dominance in central defense, while Ferdi Kadıoğlu continues to grow into one of Türkiye’s most complete modern full-backs after impressing in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.

Zeki Çelik and Mert Müldür bring versatility on both flanks, while younger names such as Ahmetcan Kaplan and Yusuf Akçiçek represent the next generation of Turkish defenders.

At the heart of midfield remains captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, whose leadership, passing range and dead-ball quality continue to shape Türkiye’s identity. Alongside him, Orkun Kökçü provides energy and creativity between the lines, while Salih Özcan and İsmail Yüksek add balance and defensive steel in midfield transitions. Bundesliga-based midfielder Atakan Karazor earned recognition for his relentless work rate, and young talents such as Demir Ege Tıknaz and Aral Şimşir underline Montella’s commitment to youth development.

Few players embody the excitement around this squad more than Arda Güler. The Real Madrid CF playmaker arrives at the tournament as one of the brightest young stars in world football, capable of changing matches with a single moment of quality.

Türkiye's Arda Güler (L) and Kenan Yıldız celebrate their first goal during the World Cup Group E qualifying match against Bulgaria at Vasil Levsky stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 11, 2025. (AP Photo)

Türkiye’s attack is packed with pace, movement and unpredictability. Kenan Yıldız has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards at Juventus FC, while Kerem Aktürkoğlu remains the emotional spark of the team after scoring the decisive playoff winner that sent Türkiye to the World Cup.

Barış Alper Yılmaz offers relentless pressing and direct running, Yunus Akgün brings creativity in wide areas, and rising striker Deniz Gül continues to develop at FC Porto. Young forward Can Uzun is also viewed as one of the squad’s breakout candidates after adapting quickly to Bundesliga football.

Montella’s side qualified for the World Cup by finishing behind Spain in their European qualifying group before surviving the playoffs with victories over Romania and Kosovo. Kerem Aktürkoğlu’s winner in the playoff final sealed Türkiye’s long-awaited return to the competition and further strengthened belief in a squad that has steadily matured since its run to the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals.

The final roster will be trimmed from 35 players to FIFA’s 26-man limit before the tournament begins, meaning difficult decisions still await Montella. Yet the broader picture is already clear.