Barcelona retained the Spanish Super Cup with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday night, but beyond the goals and silverware, it was Arda Güler’s raw post-match reaction that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the latest El Clasico.

Played at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the final delivered on its billing.

Barcelona struck first, Real Madrid hit back and the match swung relentlessly until Raphinha’s second goal of the night proved decisive, handing the Catalans their second straight Supercopa title and a record-extending 16th overall crown.

Robert Lewandowski restored Barcelona’s lead early in the second half, only for Madrid to respond within minutes, keeping the contest on a knife-edge.

Raphinha’s late finish ultimately separated the sides, with Barcelona surviving late pressure to seal the win.

For Real Madrid, the defeat stung deeply, especially for Arda Güler.

The 20-year-old Turkish midfielder began the final on the bench and was introduced in the 68th minute as Xabi Alonso searched for a late spark.

Güler showed flashes of urgency but found little room to alter the outcome in his limited time on the pitch.

The defining moment came after the final whistle.

Visibly frustrated, Güler walked toward the sideline and attempted to vent his anger by kicking a bottle resting near the touchline.

Instead, he slipped mid-swing and fell backward onto the turf, a split-second mishap that was instantly caught on fan footage and broadcast cameras.

Güler bounced back to his feet almost immediately, patted the ground in irritation and headed straight for the tunnel without engaging in post-match exchanges.

The clip spread rapidly online, turning the young midfielder into a global trending topic within hours.

Spanish media outlets seized on the incident, with Marca, AS and others dissecting the moment as both a viral embarrassment and a revealing snapshot of Güler’s competitive edge.

Social media reacted with a mix of humor and sympathy, with memes circulating alongside messages praising the youngster’s passion in one of football’s fiercest fixtures.

Since joining Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in 2023, Güler has been widely regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

Real Madrid's Arda Güler looks dejected after losing to Barcelona during the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2025. (AA Photo)

Injuries and heavy midfield competition have limited his minutes this season, but his emotional response underscored how deeply he feels the weight of occasions like El Clasico.

Neither Güler nor Real Madrid addressed the incident publicly and within the club it is expected to be treated as little more than a fleeting viral moment.

Still, in a match filled with drama, the slip served as an unscripted reminder that even football’s rising stars are not immune to the pressure of the biggest stage.