Ilkay Gündoğan is back at Manchester City, rejoining the Premier League champions on a one-year deal with an option for an additional year.

The 33-year-old German midfielder, who left City for Barcelona in 2023 after captaining them to a treble, returns following a successful spell in Spain.

Gündoğan might make his return to the field as early as Saturday’s match against Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.

"My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch," Gündoğan said. "I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans, and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life. To have the opportunity to return here means so much."

Gündoğan returns after winning 14 major trophies with City, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Although he had two years remaining on his contract at Barcelona, he was told the club would not stand in his way if he wanted to leave.

"After just one year, it's already time to say goodbye," Gündoğan said in a social media post. "I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club in a difficult season. Now I am leaving in a tough situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad."

Gündoğan made 51 appearances last season, helping Barcelona to a second-place finish in La Liga.

His return is a boost for City, who sold Argentina forward Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and are without winger Oscar Bobb for up to four months after he broke his leg in training.

Gündoğan joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 as Pep Guardiola's first signing of his managerial tenure.

"Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep – he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player," Gündoğan said. "You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again. Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again."

Gündoğan scored 60 goals in 304 appearances for Guardiola's side, netting twice in City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the 2023 FA Cup final, including the quickest goal in final history, inside 13 seconds.

Gündoğan recently announced his retirement from international football after 82 appearances, captaining Germany at Euro 2024.