Trabzonspor’s head coach, Şenol Güneş, marked a significant milestone in his career by leading his team in his 1,000th match during the weekend's clash against Başakşehir.

Reflecting on this achievement, Güneş expressed his joy and motivation, stating, “Every day feels like a new beginning for me. I stay motivated, focused and ready as I approach each match.”

In a message shared through Trabzonspor's social media channels, Güneş acknowledged the rapid passage of time in his coaching journey.

He reminisced about his early days, recalling the excitement and emotions that still resonate with him today.

“Despite having years of experience, I feel the same thrill I did in my first match. Each day is a fresh opportunity, and I approach it with renewed passion and determination,” he said.

Güneş expressed his gratitude for the opportunities the world of football has provided him.

“I owe a debt of thanks to football for allowing me to reach this point in my career. I am grateful to God for these moments,” he said.

While he acknowledged the mix of victories and defeats, he emphasized that the true measure of success lies in the integrity with which he has navigated his journey.

“Each match carries significance, whether we win, lose, or draw. The lessons learned from defeats and the pride from victories are what truly matter,” he added.

As he celebrates this milestone, Güneş is also keenly aware of the lessons learned along the way.

“Winning isn’t everything. Sometimes you learn more from losing than from winning,” he said, highlighting the importance of continuous growth in coaching.

Addressing the future, Güneş underscored the importance of preparation for the challenges that lie ahead.

“While I’m happy to reflect on my journey, it’s crucial to focus on what comes next. I must prepare for upcoming matches rather than dwell on past ones,” he said.

He shared his belief that experience and patience have shaped him as a coach.

“In the beginning, I was more impulsive and aggressive, but now I strive to be balanced and calm. Experience has taught me the value of patience,” he said.

Güneş acknowledged that his coaching philosophy has evolved over the years, as he aims to foster a more thoughtful approach to the game.

As he prepares for future challenges, Güneş remains excited about what lies ahead. “With 1,000 matches behind me, I look forward to what comes next—be it 1,001, 1,100 or beyond. My focus is on preparing for new opportunities,” he said.