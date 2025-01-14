Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Tuesday that the club is "actively looking" to strengthen their squad amid serious concerns over Gabriel Jesus, who has reportedly suffered a ruptured ACL.

Brazilian forward Jesus was stretchered off in the first half of Sunday's FA Cup third-round match against Manchester United, which ended in a defeat for the Gunners on penalties.

The injury, combined with the extended absence of England forward Bukayo Saka, has added to growing concerns over Arsenal's lack of goalscoring threat.

Manager Arteta said Jesus' injury was "not looking good at all" but the club would likely have a fuller picture after receiving more specialist advice later Tuesday.

"I don't want to confirm anything again until we have the final report this afternoon and I think it's the doctor's job to do that, but we were very worried straight away after the game and we are very worried today," he said.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League table ahead of Wednesday's matches, six points behind leaders Liverpool, but they have failed to win any of their past three games in all competitions.

The Gunners face an uphill battle to qualify for the League Cup final after a 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle and are out of the FA Cup.

Arsenal are the only club in the Premier League's top six without a goalscorer in double figures – Kai Havertz has seven in the English top flight this season.

Arteta, whose team face Tottenham in Wednesday's north London derby, was asked at his pre-match press conference whether the club were targeting a striker in the January transfer window.

"We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad, and that's been since day one," said the Spaniard.

"We would be naive not to do that because it's an opportunity always to evolve the team, to improve the squad, and especially with the circumstances that we have.

"So yes, we are looking and we are trying, and let's see what we are able to do."