Viktor Gyokeres knows exactly what the No. 14 shirt represents at Arsenal. He just isn’t interested in being the next Thierry Henry.

The Swedish striker, unveiled this week following his 63.5 million euros ($72.5 million) move from Sporting CP, was handed the legendary number once worn by Henry, the club’s all-time top scorer.

But the 27-year-old is determined to carve his own path.

“Of course I know the history,” Gyokeres told British media. “But there weren’t many numbers available. When I saw that 14 was free, it was an easy choice. I’m not trying to be compared to Thierry – I just want to do my own thing.”

Arsenal fans may be tempted to draw parallels. Like Henry, Gyokeres arrives with an impressive goal tally and expectations to match.

He netted 97 times in just 102 appearances across two seasons with Sporting, winning back-to-back Primeira Liga Golden Boots, three league titles, a domestic cup, and collecting a string of individual accolades, including 2023-24 Player of the Year.

His move marks one of the biggest transfer fees of the summer – 63 million euros up front, with 10 million euros in potential bonuses – making him one of Europe’s most expensive signings this year.

Gyokeres began his career far from the glamour of top-tier football. Born in Stockholm, he started playing at age six with Aspudden-Tellus, where his father Stefan – a former lower-league player – also served as his coach.

After nearly a decade, he moved to Brommapojkarna, one of Sweden’s most prolific youth academies, and scored his first professional goal in 2015.

That potential earned him a move to Premier League side Brighton in 2018, though it was in Portugal where he truly exploded.

His blend of power, movement and relentless finishing made him one of Europe’s hottest strikers – and a perfect fit for Arsenal’s ambitious project under Mikel Arteta.

The Swede also carries international pedigree, having scored 15 goals in 26 appearances for the Swedish national team. Eligible to represent Hungary through his grandfather, Gyokeres instead committed to his country of birth, debuting for Sweden’s senior team in 2019.

Arsenal fans have already taken notice of more than just his goals. Gyokeres’ now-iconic celebration – arms crossed, head tilted – has gone viral across Europe. He revealed it was born during a holiday with friends during the 2022 World Cup break. “It felt good, so I kept doing it,” he said.