Haiti’s World Cup kits have been modified after FIFA raised concerns that historical imagery on the design violated its regulations on political messaging, the manufacturer said Wednesday, just days before the team’s long-awaited return to the global stage.

Colombian sportswear company Saeta, which worked with the Haitian Football Federation, said the original design was meant to honor national pride and resilience, not convey a political message. The kit featured imagery referencing the Battle of Vertieres, a decisive 1803 clash that helped secure Haiti’s independence from France.

“During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design,” Saeta said. The company added that it complied with the required changes while maintaining that its intent was cultural, not political.

FIFA’s equipment rules restrict political, religious or personal messaging on match apparel. Neither FIFA nor the Haitian Football Federation immediately responded to requests for comment.

Saeta said it had worked closely with the federation on the concept, which was intended to highlight Haitian identity through symbols tied to history and national heritage. The original design had already been worn in pre-tournament friendlies before the adjustment was ordered.

The change comes as Haiti prepares for its first World Cup appearance in more than 50 years at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The team opens Group C play against Scotland in Boston on Saturday.

Placed in a difficult group that also includes Morocco and Brazil, Haiti’s return has already been a source of national pride amid ongoing political and economic strain at home. The kit dispute adds another layer of scrutiny as the team prepares for its long-awaited tournament comeback.

Saeta, which has long supplied Haiti’s national team kits, said the revised version has been approved for use in the competition.