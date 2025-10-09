Hakan Çalhanoğlu stands on the verge of a historic milestone in Turkish football.

If he takes the field against Bulgaria in Türkiye’s 2026 World Cup qualifier, the Inter midfielder will earn his 100th cap for the national team, cementing his place among the elite players in Türkiye’s history.

Over a 12-year international career, Çalhanoğlu has grown from a promising teenager into one of the team’s most reliable and influential figures.

Journey of consistency

Çalhanoğlu’s international career began on Sept. 6, 2013, when a 19-year-old midfielder made his debut under coach Fatih Terim in a World Cup qualifying match against Andorra in Kayseri.

Entering in the 82nd minute for Gökhan Töre, Çalhanoğlu witnessed Türkiye storm to a 5-0 victory.

That late-game appearance was the first step on a journey that would see him develop into a cornerstone of the national team, earning 99 caps and now approaching the rare “dalya” milestone – a term used in Turkish football to signify a 100th appearance.

Game-changer

In 99 appearances, Çalhanoğlu has scored 21 goals for the national team, a tally that places him alongside Cenk Tosun and the legendary Lefter Küçükandonyadis.

His first goal came on March 31, 2015, in a 2-1 friendly win over Luxembourg and he most recently found the net on March 23, 2025, in Türkiye’s 3-0 UEFA Nations League play-off victory over Hungary.

His goals have come against 18 different nations, including Bulgaria, Czechia, Austria, England and the Netherlands, reflecting his versatility and ability to impact games on multiple stages.

A single goal against Bulgaria could see Çalhanoğlu surpass Tuncay Şanlı’s 22-goal tally, propelling him into third place on Türkiye’s all-time scoring chart.

Winning influence and leadership

Çalhanoğlu’s presence on the field correlates strongly with team success.

Türkiye has won 51 of the 99 matches he has played, with 29 losses and 19 draws.

Beyond numbers, Çalhanoğlu brings leadership, vision and experience – qualities that have helped guide the team through highs and lows over more than a decade.

If he plays against Bulgaria, he will also catch up to former captain Arda Turan in total caps and edge closer to Emre Belözoğlu and Bülent Korkmaz, bridging the gap to the team’s upper echelons of historical appearances.

The all-time record remains Rüştü Reçber’s 120 caps.

Euro campaigns

Çalhanoğlu has played a role in three European Championship campaigns – 2016, 2020 and 2024 – experiencing both disappointment and progress.

In France 2016, Türkiye finished third in a tough group with Spain, Croatia and Czech Republic, leaving the tournament early.

EURO 2020 was more frustrating, with Türkiye failing to score a point in the group stage against Italy, Wales and Switzerland.

Yet in 2024, Çalhanoğlu helped lead Türkiye to the quarterfinals.

After finishing second in a group with Portugal, Georgia and Czech Republic, Türkiye defeated Austria in the round of 16 before falling narrowly 2-1 to the Netherlands in the quarters – a campaign that highlighted Çalhanoğlu’s maturation into a strategic playmaker on the international stage.

Veteran presence

Among the current squad called up for the Bulgaria and Georgia qualifiers, Çalhanoğlu is the most experienced, with 99 caps.

Behind him, defenders Çağlar Söyüncü (58) and Merih Demiral (57) and right-back Zeki Çelik (55) provide stability, but none match Çalhanoğlu’s blend of skill, vision and leadership.

Midfielders Kerem Aktürkoğlu (46), Orkun Kökçü (43) and İrfan Can Kahveci (42) bring energy and creativity, while goalkeepers Uğurcan Çakır (33) and Mert Günok (37) anchor the defense.

The rest of the squad ranges from seasoned internationals to newcomers like Atakan Karazor, who has yet to make his debut.

Çalhanoğlu’s presence offers continuity and experience, bridging generations of Turkish football talent.