In Hatay’s Altınözü district, a lifelong Galatasaray supporter has transformed his home into a vivid, street-corner tribute to the club he says has shaped every chapter of his life.

Sixty-one-year-old Yakup Bolatoğlu, still navigating life after losing his wife two years ago, decided the best way to keep joy alive in his home was to splash his devotion across its walls – literally.

Bolatoğlu, a father of four and grandfather of six, hired painters to coat the front of his ground-floor apartment in Galatasaray’s unmistakable yellow and red.

He then added the club’s five-star emblem, a symbol of its 25 Süper Lig titles, turning the building on Atatürk Caddesi into what neighbors now proudly call the “Galatasaray House.”

For Bolatoğlu, this wasn’t a spontaneous act of fandom but a lifelong identity.

Inside, every detail echoes his loyalty – from the mugs to the couch covers, all glowing in yellow and red.

“Galatasaray is a way of life for me,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA). His children and grandchildren share the same allegiance, making the home not just a tribute but a family tradition carried forward.

What started as a personal gesture has quickly turned into a local attraction.

Passersby stop to take pictures; some slow down just to admire the colors.

And it’s not only Galatasaray fans who visit.

Rival supporters from Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have pulled up for photos too, adding playful rivalry and unexpected camaraderie to the scene.

“People are shocked when they see it for the first time,” Bolatoğlu said with a smile. “My home has become a fixed address in the district. Everyone wants a photo. That makes me happy – football should bring people together.”

Bolatoğlu’s admiration stretches across generations of Galatasaray legends.

He speaks fondly of Metin Oktay, the “Taçsız Kral,” whose scoring brilliance shaped the club’s early identity.

He reveres Gheorghe Hagi, the magician behind Galatasaray’s golden years in Europe.

And in the modern era, he points to former goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and star striker Victor Osimhen among his favorites – the players he believes embody the spirit, resilience and fire that keep the club’s colors shining.