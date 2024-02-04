Nearly a year has passed since Türkiye's devastating Feb. 6 twin earthquakes left the southeastern province of Hatay in the throes of devastation.

However, the indelible impact of the tremors, which killed over 53,000 people, persists in the collective consciousness of Hatayspor's football players, who, despite the passage of time, find it impossible to erase the haunting memories.

Kerim Alıcı and Mehdi Boudjemaa, two notable figures within the team, spoke of the profound difficulties faced during that tumultuous period, emphasizing their commitment to playing each match as a tribute to the resilience of the people of Hatay.

Turkish Süper Lig side Hatayspor underwent a process of recuperation under the strategic guidance of coach Volkan Demirel following the cataclysmic earthquakes of Feb. 6, 2023. Subsequently relocating their operations to neighboring Mersin, with Mersin Stadium serving as their new home ground, the team continues to hone their skills.

Despite the outward appearance of normalcy, the enduring emotional scars remain palpable among the entire team, spanning from the technical staff to the players, who steadfastly uphold their commitment to playing for the collective memory of Hatay.

"We underwent a profound ordeal, losing teammates, our sports director and colleagues. May their souls rest in peace. I extend my heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families," he said.

"Aligned with our coach's guidance, our endeavor this year is to instill hope and bring solace to the community," Alıcı added. "We endeavor to pour every ounce of our being onto the field."

Acknowledging the gravity of their shared tribulations, Alıcı said, "Individuals such as (Christian) Atsu, Taner (Savut), our kitman Onur (Akdeniz) and our staff Suzan (Berber), were all exemplary individuals."

Hatayspor footballer Christian Atsu and Sporting Director Taner Savut were both killed in the catastrophic 7.7 and 7.8 earthquakes that leveled vast areas in the city.

"It proved challenging for us to refocus on football in the aftermath. Nevertheless, life persists. The pain lingers in our hearts. This year, our objective is to take to the field, battling for the happiness of Hatay's residents."

Addressing the lingering challenges in Hatay post-earthquake, he said: "Our earnest desire is to expeditiously return to Hatay and resume our operations there. Presently, the steadfast support from Hatay fans, converging upon Mersin, serves as a constant source of strength. Our aspiration is to contribute to the city's resurgence. Upon its recovery, our aim is to return. Celebrating a two-match winning streak brings joy, and the inclusion of new team members fortifies our resolve. I hope we can sustain this momentum, achieving a commendable streak."

Seeking solace amidst recollections, footballer Boudjemaa said: "It stands as one of the most arduous days I have ever witnessed – a dreadful tragedy. Those tumultuous days were arduous not only for us but for the entire populace of Hatay and Türkiye." Boudjemaa added, "I endeavor to minimize my recollections of those days, striving to immerse myself in football. They were profoundly distressing days, marked by considerable hardship."

Expressing a longing for the warmth of Hatay, Boudjemaa lamented, "In Hatay, one experienced a profound sense of community. Every outing brought forth recognition and warm greetings. I miss those interactions – be it a visit to the local butcher or shopping for my dogs. I yearn to return to Hatay promptly, reuniting with its people and finding comfort in familiar surroundings."

"Hatay was more than a location; it was a sanctuary. Regrettably, a return seems elusive. I fervently hope that requisite measures are expeditiously undertaken for the betterment of both Hatay and Hatayspor," he added.

In extending condolences to the residents of Hatay on the solemn anniversary, Boudjemaa said: "Our thoughts perpetually dwell on them. As evident in our recent match, we stepped onto the field with a shared purpose – for them. The emotional weight on people remains palpable. We experienced an analogous tragedy, and the indelible memories persist. It is inconceivable for us to forget. All football players share this sentiment."