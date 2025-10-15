In Nigeria’s north-central Kwara State, where religious traditions deeply influence daily life, a group of girls is defying cultural expectations by taking to the football pitch.

They have discovered the thrill of teamwork, the highs of victory, and the lessons of defeat – all while navigating the disapproval of those who view the sport as unsuitable for women who choose modest dress.

For 17-year-old Maryam Muhammed, each walk to training at the Model Queens Football Academy in Ilorin is a test of resilience.

The sweltering heat presses down on her hijab and leggings, and the whispered criticisms and occasional taunts from onlookers serve as constant reminders of the cultural barriers she is challenging.

“They tell me I won't achieve anything. But I believe I will achieve something big,” she said.

Despite the discomfort, it is important to her to cover up when she plays rather than wear shorts and a t-shirt.

“Sometimes it feels like I want to open the hijab, but I must not expose my hair,” she said. “I have to put it on as a good Muslim.”

Model Queens Football Academy players warm up before the Youth Tournament final match against Kwara Ladies FC in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, Aug. 29, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Hijabs, which cover the head and neck, were barred by football's world governing body FIFA on safety grounds in 2007, a move that led to the Iranian women's team being banned from a qualifying match for the 2012 Olympics. The ban was relaxed in 2012 and fully lifted in 2014.

Nouhaila Benzina of Morocco became the first player to wear a hijab at a senior women’s World Cup in 2023.

Mother criticized for allowing daughter to play

Muhammed's mother, Kehinde Muhammed, has faced criticism for allowing her daughter to play. “So many people discouraged me,” she said. “But I respect my children's decisions. I support her and keep praying for her.”

She sews hijabs to match team jerseys. “I counsel her that this is the normal way you're supposed to be dressed as a Muslim,” she said.

Model Queens coach Muyhideen Abdulwahab is trying to change perceptions. “We go out to meet parents, to tell them there are laws in place for modest dressing,” he said. “Despite that, some still say no.”

Team member Bashirat Omotosho, 19, is passionate about the sport but cannot always attend training because she has to help her mother sell puff puff, a fried dough snack, at a roadside stall to make enough money for the family.

Bashirat Omotosho (L) assists her mother, Titilayo Omotosho, with "puff-puff", a fried dough snack they will sell, Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, Aug. 30, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Sometimes the team jogs past the stall as part of their training, which frustrates her.

“Training is often in the morning, but I have to be here,” she said, handing snacks to customers. “I can't leave my mum – this is how I earn money.”

Her mother, Titilayo Omotosho, was initially hostile to the teenager’s sporting ambition.

“Why would a lady choose football?” she asked.

But after her husband gave his blessing, she relented.

“Seeing other Muslim girls succeed, like Asisat, encouraged us to let her play,” she said, referring to Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala, the record six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Oshoala, who does not wear a hijab on the pitch, comes from Lagos in southwest Nigeria, where Islam is less conservative.

Women’s game gains popularity

Despite growing interest, female participation in football remains low in Ilorin, said Ambali Abdulrazak, a local football administrator.

The Nigeria Women’s Football League is among Africa’s strongest, led by southern clubs from cities such as Lagos and Port Harcourt, where infrastructure and societal support are robust.

In contrast, northern and central regions face cultural and religious barriers, though grassroots efforts are expanding.

Nationwide, the sport’s popularity is rising, driven by the success of the national women’s team, the Super Falcons, as well as increased sponsorships and grassroots programs.

NWFL viewership has grown by 40% since 2020, with match attendance up 35% in 2024, according to Nigerian media company iTelemedia, which tracks audience trends across local leagues.

As the sun dipped, Muhammed and her teammates jogged across a sandy pitch at a local school during one of their training sessions, their voices rising amid bursts of a muezzin’s call to prayer from a nearby mosque.

On Aug. 29, Muhammed captained the Model Queens in a youth tournament final. They lost. At the whistle, she high-fived teammates and cheered as they received runners-up medals. Later, alone in her room, she broke down in tears over the defeat.

But the support of her family and her faith have kept her going. “I really love this sport. I have passion for it,” she said. “Since my parents support me, there is nothing stopping me. Football is my dream.”