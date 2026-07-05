The U.S. face Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16 on Monday night in Seattle, with the hosts aiming to reach the quarterfinals against one of Europe's most experienced sides amid growing expectations for the home team.

The match at ⁠the Seattle Seahawks' home stadium, one of the loudest venues in the NFL, is expected to provide a raucous backdrop for ​a U.S. team whose tournament ambitions have grown ​with ⁠each performance.

Before the World Cup, many U.S. supporters viewed a place in the last 16 as a reasonable target.

However, wins over Paraguay and Australia in the group stage, followed by a 2-0 victory over Bosnia despite playing the final 36 minutes with 10 men, have raised hopes that Mauricio Pochettino's side can make a deeper run on home soil.

Belgium, by contrast, have yet to fully convince.

The European side needed a late escape against Senegal, trailing for the majority of the match before ⁠scoring ⁠twice to level and then advancing after a VAR-assisted penalty decision in extra time that left Senegal frustrated.

For Belgium, the tournament may represent the final World Cup act for the country's so-called "Golden Generation," led by Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois.

The U.S. defense, regarded as a potential weakness before the tournament but impressive against Bosnia, will also likely have to contain Jeremy Doku, who is due ⁠for a breakout performance after a subdued display so far in the tournament.

US out for revenge

The meeting carries echoes of 2014, when Belgium knocked the U.S. out in ​the last 16 after extra time in Brazil, a match remembered for Tim ​Howard's record-setting goalkeeping performance, making 16 saves, and a late American rally that fell just short.

This time, the U.S. will be ⁠without striker ‌Folarin ‌Balogun, who scored in the first half against Bosnia ⁠before receiving a red card in the ‌second half.

His suspension leaves Pochettino with a key selection decision as the Americans ​try to extend a campaign ⁠that has captured national attention.

"As a team, we want ⁠to leave our mark on the game and a legacy behind," ⁠U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams ​said.

"We know that the further we go, the more the game is going to grow."