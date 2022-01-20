Fans of Hull City, the English Championship side acquired by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilıcalı, displayed Turkish flags late Wednesday during the match against Blackburn Rovers.

Earlier on the same day, the takeover by Ilıcalı’s company Acun Medya was completed, with Hull fans taking to social media to celebrate the departure of former owner Assem Allam, whose conduct was largely disliked.

The takeover has apparently helped club morale as the Tigers, who currently rank near the relegation zone, defeated the Rovers that currently rank third.

The match against Blackburn Rovers that ended in a 2-0 Hull City victory with goals by George Honeyman and Tom Eaves also marked two firsts: the first win by the now Turkish-owned club after a series of losses in its last three matches and Blackburn’s only defeat after a 10-game unbeaten streak in the league.

In a recent interview, Ilıcalı had promised a “football revolution” at Hull City.