Mauro Icardi, who sent Ümraniyespor into a tailspin with his two-goal performance on Wednesday, now shifts his focus to Sunday's clash with Trabzonspor, with the chance to write himself into the club's history books if he can find the back of the net once more.

The tempestuous winds of Mauro Icardi continue to gust through Galatasaray and although the Argentine striker began the season lethargically, he has since electrified his team to the summit with a series of elegant goals.

Ümraniyespor were the latest victims to Icardi's masterful touch, with the 29-year-old striker netting a sublime panenka penalty and a header to secure all three points for his team.

Icardi's performance in the Ümraniyespor match was nothing short of remarkable, as evidenced by his two goals and one chance created

He also had an impressive 12 touches in the opponent's penalty area, as well as a key pass, six scoring opportunities, four accurate shots and 14 accurate passes.

His 1.74 Goal Expectation (xG) was a testament to his outstanding performance and undoubtedly one of the heroes of the match.

After his ruthless campaign, reports have started swirling that Galatasaray have prepared an offer of 8 million euros (TL 165.19 million) for Mauro Icardi, who is on loan from PSG.

The Argentine superstar, already beloved by the Galatasaray faithful, is currently receiving an astronomical salary of 8 million euros annually, though negotiations for a reduction are already underway.

Mauro Icardi wore the Galatasaray shirt in 12 matches throughout the season, with 11 of them being in the Süper Lig and one in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

In these matches, he has managed to notch up eight goals and five assists.

Mauro Icardi kicked off his career with Galatasaray in style, scoring his first goal against Alanyaspor and then sending the fans into a frenzy after the match when he dyed his hair an eye-catching yellow.

Not content with his first big performance, he then went and scored two more, cracking goals in the Beşiktaş derby on Nov. 5, 2022.

He then capped a remarkable run of form with a late winner against Altay Bayındır in the Fenerbahçe derby on Jan. 8, leaving no doubt he was a natural goalscorer.

Coming back to that record mentioned before.

If the Argentine star manages to find the back of the net against Trabzonspor, he will be the first to accomplish the feat of scoring a goal in his debut league season against Türkiye's "big 3" of Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor.