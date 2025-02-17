After Fenerbahçe's dominant 3-1 win over Kasımpaşa in the Süper Lig, Vice President Acun Ilıcalı took to the media to express pride in both the team’s performance and the support from their passionate fanbase.

Reflecting on the match, Ilıcalı praised Fenerbahçe's recent momentum.

"The team has built a great rhythm," he said. "Today, we beat a tough opponent, and once again, I want to highlight our incredible fans. Their energy over the past few weeks has transformed Kadıköy into a place where everyone wants to be. The atmosphere was electrifying, and the fans really proved once again they are our 12th player. Even when we conceded, their support only grew stronger. It’s a remarkable environment, and I’m grateful for it."

Global power

Ilıcalı continued by emphasizing Fenerbahçe’s standing as one of the world’s leading sports clubs.

"We are not only the biggest club in Türkiye, but in the world. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our basketball team for winning the Turkish Cup and our athletes who have excelled in Olympic sports. Fenerbahçe is a unique experience – from early morning to late evening, we’re cheering on our teams across multiple disciplines. We are incredibly proud of our president and our achievements in all areas of sport."

Team depth

Discussing the team’s depth, Ilıcalı shared his pride in Fenerbahçe’s squad despite missing eight players due to injury.

"Even with key players absent, our bench is packed with talent. It shows that the investments we’ve made are paying off, and this depth is something we’re proud of. When I see the joy of our substitute players celebrating goals, I’m truly moved. Fenerbahçe is united, and we are on the rise. We hope this momentum continues," he said.

Foreign referee

Looking ahead to the highly anticipated Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match, Ilıcalı weighed in on the possibility of a foreign referee officiating.

"Our president has already spoken on this issue. Both clubs have expressed openness to a foreign referee, and now it’s up to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to make the final decision. We believe the TFF has the ability to bring in the best referees in the world to ensure the match is handled fairly. As always, we seek justice, and we trust that the right decision will be made," he said.