The captain of Germany's national team, Ilkay Gündoğan, announced that he is parting ways with the team and would not lead it to the 2026 World Cup.

"After a few weeks of reflection, I've come to the decision that it's time to end my national team career," Gündoğan wrote on Instagram.

"I look back with a lot of pride on 82 caps for my home country - a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011," he added.

"My highlight was definitely the huge honour of captaining the team at our home European Championships this past summer!"

The midfielder will, however, continue to play professionally for FC Barcelona, although there is speculation that he will leave the Spanish top club this summer.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to appoint a new captain to lead Germany's football team to the 2026 World Cup.

"I'm very proud that Ilkay was our captain, he played a fantastic European Championship for Germany," Nagelsmann said.

"His intelligence has always fascinated and inspired me, as has his security on the ball, his clever and clear passes. We expect our players to play passes with a message, and İlkay did exactly that."

Nagelsmann said the midfielder was often in the spotlight but "he let others shine in the national team. We will miss his fine foot."

Nagelsmann had hoped that Gündoğan would stay on as captain because cause in Toni Kroos, a top midfielder, ended his professional career after the European Championships.

Thomas Müller, another perennial national team player, had also already decided not to play for the team. It is currently unclear whether keeper Manuel Neuuer will continue.

Nagelsmann wants to rejuvenate and adapt the squad with a view toward the Nations League and qualification matches for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.