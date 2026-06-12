“Chill, relax.”

That was FIFA President Gianni Infantino's message Wednesday as he sought to ease concerns over visa complications that have overshadowed the buildup to the World Cup, insisting that world soccer's governing body cannot dictate immigration decisions made by host countries.

Speaking on the eve of the tournament opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, Infantino addressed the case of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry to the United States despite holding a valid visa.

“It is unfortunate what happened to the referee from Somalia,” Infantino said during his first World Cup news conference in three years.

“We are working on it, we are discussing it, and we will see what can be done. Sometimes it is also important to stay calm and not overreact. We are trying to resolve every issue that arises,” he added.

“We are not the kings of the world who can overrule governments or law enforcement agencies. We are a sports organization.”

Artan's case has intensified scrutiny of potential immigration hurdles ahead of the June 11-July 19 tournament after U.S. authorities said he was denied entry because of alleged associations with individuals suspected of links to terrorist organizations.

Infantino said FIFA remains engaged with authorities behind the scenes to address outstanding concerns but emphasized that final decisions on entry and visas rest solely with national governments.

“We always try to find solutions,” he said. “Sometimes, immediately screaming and shouting has the opposite effect of finding a solution.”

Asked whether visa-related controversies had made him regret selecting the United States as one of the host nations, Infantino said he had no regrets.

“There are issues; it's normal for an event of this magnitude,” he said. “Some come from the United States, some from Canada, some from Mexico. We deal with all of them.”

The FIFA president also pointed to Iran's participation in the tournament as evidence of his organization's efforts to navigate complex political circumstances.

“People were saying Iran couldn't come to the World Cup,” Infantino said. “I promised them they will come.”

He said ensuring Iran's participation despite geopolitical tensions demonstrated football's ability to bring people together.

We want to unite the world

The Swiss-Italian executive repeatedly returned to a message of unity, saying the World Cup could provide a welcome distraction at a time of global conflict and uncertainty.

“When Iran plays, the stadium will be full, and I hope there will be a positive atmosphere because this is football,” he said. “We want to unite the world.”

Infantino also defended FIFA's ticket pricing after criticism from some supporters who argued that the cost of attending matches had become prohibitive.

FIFA has sold more than 6 million tickets for the tournament, which now features 48 teams, and demand has exceeded expectations by “a factor of 10 or more,” he said.

“The starting price at $60 is the lowest entry price of any of the American sports in the playoff phases,” Infantino said.

“If you sold tickets at a lower price point, they would have ended up on secondary markets at much higher prices. Every dollar that comes in goes back to the development of football.”

The World Cup kicks off Thursday at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium to host matches at three men's World Cups, with Infantino predicting one of the most competitive tournaments in the event's history.

The FIFA president said factors including altitude, climate, travel and the expanded format would add further unpredictability before concluding: “Let the celebration begin.”