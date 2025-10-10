FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for calm ahead of Israel’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches in Norway and Italy following the announcement of a cease-fire agreement with Hamas that paused the devastating two-year conflict.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered last week outside the Italy squad’s training facility in Florence, urging authorities to cancel next Tuesday’s Italy-Israel match in Udine.

The protest was part of a nationwide strike that drew millions of activists to the streets.

Speaking on the sidelines of a European Football Clubs (EFC) assembly in Rome on Thursday, the Swiss-Italian official was asked what message he had for fans and players amid the projected protests.

“Now everyone should be happy about [the peace plan] and everyone should support the process,” Infantino told reporters. “Of course, this goes beyond football, but it includes football as well.”

Israel visits Norway on Saturday before traveling to Italy, where an estimated 10,000 people had planned to protest the match in Udine before the peace talks began.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel and Hamas agreed to the “first phase” of his plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners.

UEFA had been considering suspending Israel over the war, and Udine Mayor Alberto Felice De Toni had called for the game to be postponed.

But with Italy desperate to avoid failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup, the four-time champions do not plan to risk not playing.

As of Monday, only 4,000 tickets had been sold for the match at the 25,000-seat Stadio Friuli.

Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante, who grew up less than an hour’s drive from Udine, welcomed the peace efforts.

“We’re all pleased. That’s what we wanted,” Cristante said. “Let’s hope the stadium in Udine is full because we need our fans. They can give us an extra push.”

The U.S. State Department announced last week that it would increase staffing at certain embassies and consulates to accommodate an expected jump in visa applications from fans wanting to attend World Cup matches in the United States next year.

The move came amid concerns over the Trump administration’s crackdown on migration and temporary visas that allow entry to the U.S.

A friendly match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Florida amid the immigration crackdown in the city.

The visa issue could take on greater significance as soon as the World Cup draw in Washington on Dec. 5, when fans worldwide will learn where their teams will play. Ticket sales are already underway for the tournament, which will also include matches in Canada and Mexico.

“We have excellent discussions with the U.S. government. There is a White House task force chaired by President Trump, and all these topics are discussed there,” Infantino said, noting his close relations with Trump.

“With all the relevant secretaries of state, there will be no issues with regard to visas, obviously for the participating teams and delegations, and we are working on something as well for fans. Hopefully, some good news will come out very soon,” he added.

UEFA this week announced that it would not oppose the plans for Barcelona to play a league game in Miami and AC Milan to play in Australia, despite tradition.

Infantino suggested FIFA should be the only body organizing games across continents.

“We have a structure whereby we have games at the national level, at the continental level, and then at the global level. And this is a structure that made football the No. 1 sport in the world,” Infantino said. “If we want to break this structure, we take a big risk.”

Infantino also addressed the possibility of revising football’s world calendar to move major events, like the World Cup and European Championship, out of the June-July period due to heat concerns.

Heat was already an issue at the Club World Cup in the U.S. this year, and FIFA held the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November-December to avoid summer heat.

A similar schedule is expected when neighboring Saudi Arabia hosts the tournament in 2034.

“Obviously, we have to look at the calendar, optimize it, and see how we can also find formats of competition that perhaps better accommodate the new needs of the calendar,” Infantino said. “The world is spinning, and we must always try to improve.”

The 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco would likely be contested in extreme conditions if held in June-July. Any changes would also affect domestic and European competitions, including the Champions League.

“This should involve all stakeholders. We need to analyze and understand. Then we should look at it, definitely,” said EFC President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who also serves as president of Paris Saint-Germain. “Does something need to change? Yes.”