To seal off an amazing year, Argentina's football maestro Lionel Messi has clinched the prestigious title of Time magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023.

This crowning achievement comes on the heels of Messi securing an unprecedented eighth Ballon d'Or and making a seismic impact on Major League Soccer (MLS) with his transfer to Inter Miami.

Messi's pivotal role in steering Argentina to their first World Cup victory in 36 years, triumphing over defending champions France in a thrilling final last December, marked a historic moment in his storied career.

Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi (C) lifts the FIFA World Cup Trophy on stage as he celebrates with teammates after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Amid a flurry of enticing offers upon his departure from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year, the 36-year-old football virtuoso opted to script a new chapter in Major League football (MLS) with Inter Miami, rejecting overtures from his former club Barcelona and a lucrative proposition from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Sealing his move to Inter Miami on a free transfer during the summer, Messi wasted no time, leaving an indelible mark on U.S. football.

Beyond clinching the Leagues Cup, La Pulga played a pivotal role in enticing former Barcelona comrades Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to join him at the vibrant MLS outfit.

In a candid revelation to Time magazine, Messi disclosed: "My first option was to return to Barcelona, but it was not possible. I tried to return, but it did not happen. It is also true that later, I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me."

"The truth is that fortunately, I had several options on the table that were interesting, and I had to analyze them and think, even weigh them up with my family, before making the final decision to come to Miami," Messi added.

Despite the lure of the Saudi Pro League, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's choice to don the Inter Miami colors has been a catalyst for transformative change both on and off the field.

Inter Miami CF's Argentine forward Lionel Messi receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Messi's instant impact at Inter Miami is evident in his prolific scoring record, notching up an impressive 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup appearances.

His arrival has elevated the team's performance and triggered a seismic off-field impact, causing a sharp spike in searches for match dates and tickets.

Fans have clamored to secure the official pink Inter Miami shirt, driving ticket prices to unprecedented heights and boosting subscriptions for Apple TV, which holds a decade-long partnership with MLS, according to research firm Antenna.

Not only have the Herons reportedly sold out their 2024 season tickets, even after a price hike, but the Messi effect has sparked an unparalleled surge of interest in football, drawing A-listers like LeBron James and Kim Kardashian to witness his brilliance on American soil.

Time magazine highlighted Messi's transformative influence: "Messi managed to do what once seemed impossible: turning the U.S. into a football country."

This historic recognition places Messi in the illustrious company of past winners, including Simone Biles, LeBron James and the United States women's football team, cementing his legacy as a global sporting icon.

In 2022, the honor was bestowed upon Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Currently relishing a well-deserved break following the conclusion of the MLS campaign, Messi has been spotted diligently honing his skills in the gym during the offseason.

As Inter Miami gear up for their return to action with a pre-season friendly against El Salvador on Jan. 19, speculation is rife that another former Barcelona stalwart, Luis Suarez, may join Messi in Miami for a season, despite hints at retirement due to a nagging knee issue.