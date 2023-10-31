Lionel Messi added another glittering chapter to his extraordinary career by clinching his eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday night.

The accolade, a testament to his indomitable talent and enduring excellence, was presented to him on stage at the Chatelet Theatre amid an audience that included some of the biggest names in football.

Meanwhile, Spain's World Cup hero, Aitana Bonmati, claimed the coveted women's prize, capping off her remarkable year in style.

For Messi, the Ballon d'Or represents a culmination of his inspirational exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Last year, he single-handedly propelled Argentina to victory, netting a remarkable seven goals and earning the distinction of being named the tournament's most outstanding player.

It was the zenith of his illustrious career, a feat that allowed him to outshine stiff competition, particularly from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The return to Paris was particularly poignant for Messi, having parted ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in June and subsequently making the move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

"This is a gift to the entire Argentina team for what we achieved," Messi declared, taking the opportunity to express his gratitude and humility on stage after being handed over the award by Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

In a heartfelt gesture, Messi dedicated his eighth Ballon d'Or to the late Argentine legend, Diego Maradona, whose 63rd birthday would have been celebrated on that very day.

"Happy birthday, Diego. This is for you, too," he said.

This year, the Ballon d'Or adopted a new format, evaluating players based on their performance over the past season rather than the calendar year.

It meant Messi's underwhelming final season at PSG did not hinder his triumph despite being a Ligue 1 title holder.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, accompanied by his sons, holds the trophy after winning the men's Ballon d'Or, Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

While Kylian Mbappe was the standout performer, amassing 41 goals and securing the World Cup's Golden Boot with eight goals, he had to settle for third place in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

The second spot was claimed by Norway's sharpshooter, Erling Haaland, who dazzled with 52 goals in 53 appearances for the treble-winning Manchester City side.

With this eighth Ballon d'Or victory, Messi, now 36, continues to build on his legendary status in football, pulling three trophies ahead of his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, the second-most decorated player in the history of the award.

Yet, Messi remains humble and focused on the present, saying, "I am not thinking about the long-term future. I am just enjoying the day-to-day at the moment."

While Messi's future in the Ballon d'Or race remains uncertain, the emergence of rising stars like Mbappe, Haaland and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham promises an exciting contest in the years ahead.

Nevertheless, Messi's monumental contributions at the World Cup ensured that his victory this year felt almost predestined.

Bonmati completes it

In the women's category, the victor seemed equally clear-cut.

Aitana Bonmati, the 25-year-old Spanish midfielder, was duly rewarded for her pivotal role in Spain's World Cup triumph in Australia in August.

Not only did she excel on the international stage, but she also shone as Barcelona lifted the Champions League trophy last season.

Recently, Bonmati was named the UEFA Women's Player of the Year, underscoring her outstanding achievements.

"It is difficult to improve on this. It has been a unique year," she said.

She recounted her journey from playing as a child to gracing the hallowed turf of Camp Nou, securing World Cup glory, two Champions League titles, a Ballon d'Or and a UEFA award.

Bonmati's accolade was a well-deserved recognition of her remarkable achievements.

The Spanish World Cup-winning team made a significant impact at the awards, with four members, including Alba Redondo, Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona, receiving nominations.

Alexia Putellas, last year's Ballon d'Or winner, was notably absent from the list due to a knee injury that sidelined her for most of the previous season.

Australia's Sam Kerr secured second place, while Salma Paralluelo came in third.

In addition to the main Ballon d'Or awards, Jude Bellingham, who has begun his Madrid career with a bang, bagged the Kopa Trophy, recognizing the best player under 21 in the last season.

The 20-year-old's impressive start with Real Madrid saw him net 13 goals in 13 games.

Meanwhile, his teammate, Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, claimed the Socrates prize for his commendable off-pitch contributions.

Not to be overlooked, Emiliano Martinez, Messi's compatriot and Argentina's formidable goalkeeper, clinched the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the season.