Iran has barred its national and club sports teams from traveling to countries it considers hostile, citing safety concerns for athletes, Iranian media reported Thursday.

“The presence of national and club teams in countries considered hostile and unable to guarantee the security of Iranian athletes and staff is prohibited until further notice,” the Sports Ministry said.

The ministry also instructed the Iranian Football Federation and clubs to inform the Asian Football Confederation so match venues could be moved.

In its statement, the ministry cited club team Tractor FC playing a United Arab Emirates team in Saudi Arabia but did not specify which venues needed to be relocated or which countries were deemed hostile.

Iran has qualified for this year's World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, although its participation has been under threat since the conflict between the Islamic Republic and the United States and Israel began in late February.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that while Iran's national team is welcome to play in the United States, it might not be appropriate for their “life and safety.”

Iran's football federation is in discussions with football's world governing body, FIFA, about moving its World Cup matches to Mexico from the United States, federation President Mehdi Taj said last week.

The squad is currently in Turkey preparing for friendly internationals against Nigeria on Friday and Costa Rica on Tuesday.