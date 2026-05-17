World football governing body FIFA and the Iranian football federation held “excellent” and “constructive” talks on Saturday, Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom has said.

The talks with the Iranian football federation in Istanbul were aimed at ensuring Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Iranians are scheduled to be based and play all three of their group matches in the U.S. in spite of the war currently being waged in the Middle East.

"We've had an excellent meeting, a constructive meeting together with the Iran FA," said Grafstrom.

"I think we're working closely together and looking very much forward to welcoming them to the World Cup.

"We've had the opportunity to discuss some of the operational matters, like we do with every member association.

"But I'm very happy that we were able to have this positive exchange, and both the Iran FA and FIFA are very happy with the meeting and looking forward to welcoming Team Melli in the USA, Canada and Mexico."

The president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, had said Thursday that no visas had yet been issued for Iran's team.

But he also described Saturday's meeting as "positive and constructive" without going into details.

"We discussed our concerns and expressed our joint commitment to ensure the smooth participation of Team Melli," he said.

Coach defends selection

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation, comes as the Iranian team prepares to leave Monday morning for a training camp in Türkiye before heading to the United States.

Iran hope to play two friendlies in Antalya. They have already confirmed one match, against The Gambia, on May 29, said Sam Mehdizadeh, an Iranian-Canadian who heads a company that sets up friendlies for the team.

They are taking a squad of 30 players, which will have to be trimmed to the World Cup maximum of 26.

While Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is on the list, this is not the case for the other star striker, Sardar Azmoun, who has scored 57 goals for the national team and previously played for Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma.

The forward, who had previously voiced support for anti-regime protesters, was recently accused of "treason" by Iranian state media after a photo was published in March showing him alongside the Emir of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, where he plays and resides.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei, however, has defended his decision.

"I swear before God that nothing other than technical criteria played a role in the selection of the players, and I chose the 30 players solely on that basis," he said.

Iran have qualified for their fourth consecutive finals and, when the squad reaches the US, will set up their base camp in Tucson, Arizona.

They are due to kick off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June, before facing Belgium in the same city and then Egypt in Seattle, in Group G.