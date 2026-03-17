Iran’s football federation is in talks with FIFA over relocating its World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico amid safety concerns, federation president Mehdi Taj said Monday.

Donald Trump said last week that Iran would be welcome to compete but questioned whether it would be appropriate for the team to play in the United States “for their own life and safety.”

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” Taj said in a statement posted on the Iranian embassy in Mexico’s X account. “We are negotiating with FIFA to stage Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico.”

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been growing doubts about Iran’s participation in the tournament while it is at war with one of the co-hosts. The global showpiece is due to kick off June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Iran scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Iran’s sports minister said last week it was not possible for the national team to participate in the tournament after the United States launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran, reportedly killing the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader.

An official withdrawal would be the first in the modern era and leave FIFA with the urgent task of finding a replacement.

The Asian Football Confederation said Monday it had not received any notification that Iran will withdraw from the event.

“At the end of the day, it’s the federation that should decide if they are playing, and as of today, the federation has told us that they are going to the World Cup,” AFC General Secretary Windsor John told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.