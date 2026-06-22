Iran departed Los Angeles with their World Cup ambitions intact and a message of gratitude, holding Belgium to a hard-fought 0-0 draw on Sunday at Los Angeles Stadium thanks to a standout performance from veteran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

The result left both teams on two points after two Group G matches and set up a decisive final round of fixtures, with Iran needing a positive result against Egypt national football team in Seattle to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Before leaving Los Angeles, Iran's squad left a handwritten note in the Los Angeles Stadium locker room thanking the city for its hospitality and expressing pride in their campaign despite the challenges they have faced throughout the tournament.

"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," the note read.

"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity."

The message also thanked Iranian supporters for giving their "heart, voice and soul" to the team and ended with a call for peace, respect and friendship among nations.

Challenges off the field

Iran's journey at the tournament has been unlike that of any other team.

Rather than staying in the United States, the squad have been based in Tijuana, Mexico, traveling across the border for matches because of restrictions surrounding their stay in the country. Several team officials and staff members have also faced travel limitations.

Iran supporters cheer and wave flags in the stands during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G match between Belgium and Iran at Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, U.S., June 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticized those restrictions, arguing that his players have been forced to overcome obstacles no other nation at the tournament has encountered.

Despite the logistical difficulties, Iran have remained unbeaten through two matches, drawing 2-2 with New Zealand national football team before earning another point against Belgium.

Beiranvand stands tall

If Iran's resilience has defined their tournament, Beiranvand has become its symbol.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper delivered seven saves against Belgium, producing a series of crucial stops to earn his second World Cup clean sheet and preserve Iran's hopes of advancing.

He had already made six saves in the opening draw against New Zealand and was again the difference-maker as Belgium dominated large stretches of the contest.

Belgium controlled possession, completed more than twice as many passes as Iran and finished with a significant edge in shots on target. Yet they could not find a way past Beiranvand.

His finest moment came in the 86th minute when he dived low to deny Maxim De Cuyper after the Belgian defender broke into a dangerous position inside the penalty area.

Earlier, Beiranvand had shown remarkable reflexes in the 59th minute, stretching out a hand while on the ground to stop another close-range effort from De Cuyper before gathering the loose ball.

Chances at both ends

While Belgium dictated much of the play, Iran threatened first.

In the 25th minute, striker Mehdi Taremi thought he had given Iran the lead when he cleverly rolled a free-kick beneath the Belgian wall and into the net. Celebrations were short-lived, however, as VAR ruled out the goal for offside and encroachment.

Taremi also forced an excellent save from Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois early in the match before seeing another golden opportunity denied in the 53rd minute when Courtois comfortably held a point-blank effort.

Belgium's task became more difficult in the 66th minute when defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off after pulling down an Iranian attacker following a misplaced back pass that created a clear scoring opportunity.

Yet even with a one-man advantage for the final half-hour, Iran struggled to impose themselves. Belgium continued to dictate possession and nearly stole all three points through De Cuyper's late chance.

Group G wide open

The draw leaves Group G finely balanced heading into the final matchday.

Iran and Belgium each sit on two points, while Egypt moved to the top of the group after defeating New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver.

Iran now face Egypt in Seattle, while Belgium take on New Zealand in Vancouver.

Victory would likely send either Iran or Belgium into the knockout stages, while any slip could prove costly in one of the tournament's most tightly contested groups.