FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Thursday that Iran will play its World Cup matches in the United States as planned, reaffirming the tournament schedule despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Infantino, who has repeatedly stated that Iran will be at the World Cup, underscored that stance at the start of his address to delegates in Vancouver.

"Let me start by the outset, confirming straightaway that of course Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026," Infantino said. "And of course, Iran will play (in) the United States of America."

Iranian officials had floated the idea of shifting their group games from the United States to Mexico, but that proposal had already been nixed by Infantino.

In a further twist last week, Italy-born U.S. special envoy Paolo Zampolli was reported to have floated the idea of Italy taking Iran's World Cup place.

The U.S. government later distanced itself from that proposal, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying Iran's footballers would be welcome.