Iran said Sunday it would await guarantees from FIFA over its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as officials press to move its matches from the U.S. to Mexico amid ongoing negotiations.

"Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the U.S. to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response," Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) about Iran's negotiations with the world football body.

"If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded," he added.

Donyamali said Iranian national football players have been continuing World Cup preparations. "As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government," he said.

'Security must be provided'

He criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's warning that it would be unsafe for the national team to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Trump is making very contradictory statements; what he says is very inconsistent. He is making morally and ethically unbalanced statements," said Donyamali.

"While this is the case, according to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable," he said.

The security of any national team participating in the World Cup abroad should be guaranteed by FIFA; if not, FIFA should not allow the World Cup matches to be played in the U.S., he added.

"Under these circumstances, the possibility of Iran participating in the World Cup matches in the US is very low. But, if the relevant security guarantees are provided, our government will make the decision on Iran's participation in the World Cup," he added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, will be held from June 11 to July 19. Iran will play its group matches in the U.S.

'Double standards'

Regarding the fact that Russia was banned by international sports organizations after the Ukraine war, while no decision was made against Israel, Donyamali said.

"As is known, Israel is supported by the U.S. Despite Iran being attacked in two different periods in the last nine months, we can see the double standard. They also attacked Gaza and killed more than 80,000 people in Gaza, subjecting them to a massacre. This double standard is also applied in sports. My hope is that the world of sports will reach a more correct point with fair play," he said.

Regarding the inability of international organizations to decide on imposing sanctions on Israel for committing war crimes, Donyamali stated that "international organizations and the U.N. Security Council are applying double standards. They either remain silent or condemn the victim in favor of the aggressor. This shows that the international community is effectively null and void."

Underlining Türkiye's support for Palestine during the genocide in Gaza, he said, "Turkish people have always supported Palestine. Turkish people have made great efforts to end the Gaza blockade."

Donyamali stated, "Iran will resist to the end and will continue its resistance as long as the blockades, sanctions and embargoes remain in place."

Noting that Iran has conditions for ending the war, he said, "If our compensation is not paid, if the sanctions are not lifted, and if the Americans do not leave the region, we will continue to resist."

Sports facilities targeted

Donyamali stated that sports facilities in Iran have also been targeted in the war that started Feb. 28 when Israel and the US attacked Iran. "Many of our sports facilities were targeted. Sports facilities where international athletes have competed before are also being targeted. This is supported by the U.S."

"Even though our infrastructure is targeted, we will build better ones. Universities and civilian areas are also being targeted," he added.

Regarding Iranian national team players who wore black armbands and carried girls' school backpacks during a pre-match ceremony before a friendly against Nigeria in Antalya, Türkiye last week to protest the war against their country, Donyamali said, "In this friendly match, the footballers wearing the national team uniform tried to inform the world public that Israel and the U.S. have martyred 165 children by displaying children's backpacks."

"I would like to express my gratitude to the brotherly and friendly country of Türkiye and its media for accurately portraying this. Our relations will deepen further through the collaborations between our countries," he added.