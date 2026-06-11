Iran's World Cup campaign has yet to begin, but the tournament's political tensions are already threatening to spill onto the field.

Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali warned this week that Iran could stop matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if what he described as unauthorized flags are displayed or anti-team slogans are chanted inside stadiums, adding another layer of controversy to one of the tournament's most politically sensitive participants.

The warning comes days before Iran open their Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. They will then face Belgium on June 21 at the same venue before concluding the group stage against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Speaking to Iranian media, Donyamali said Iranian officials had formally raised concerns with FIFA regarding potential protests during the team's matches.

"We have informed FIFA that if unofficial flags are brought or slogans against the national team are chanted in the stadiums where Iran plays in the World Cup, the team manager will definitely be responsible for stopping the match," Donyamali said.

The comments underscore the political scrutiny surrounding Iran's presence at the expanded 48-team tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran's national team has long found itself caught between football and politics. Opposition activists and members of the Iranian diaspora argue the team represents the country's ruling establishment rather than the broader Iranian population. Demonstrations have followed the team at major international events in recent years, particularly after nationwide protests erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

The issue resurfaced in April when protesters gathered outside the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, urging world football's governing body to ban Iran from the World Cup. Demonstrators claimed the team was closely aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and did not represent ordinary Iranians.

One of the most visible symbols of the dispute has been the pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag, which opposition figures, including Reza Pahlavi, have encouraged supporters to display at international sporting events. Iranian authorities view such symbols as politically charged, while opposition groups regard them as expressions of national identity and dissent.

The concerns appear particularly acute ahead of Iran's final group-stage match against Egypt in Seattle. Donyamali said FIFA had assured Iranian officials that measures would be in place to prevent disruptions during the game after both countries' football federations raised concerns.

While political tensions dominate the headlines, logistical challenges have also complicated Iran's World Cup preparations.

The Iranian Football Federation said its allocation of supporter tickets was withdrawn shortly before the tournament, leaving many fans who had already arranged travel without access to matches. FIFA has said it is working to maximize opportunities for Iranian supporters, though U.S. sanctions and financial restrictions have complicated ticketing and travel arrangements.

The team has also been forced to adapt its tournament preparations. Rather than establishing a training base in the United States, Iran relocated to Tijuana, Mexico, amid uncertainty surrounding visas and entry procedures.

Under arrangements confirmed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Iran's players are permitted to enter the United States shortly before matches and must leave afterward. Several members of the broader delegation reportedly encountered visa difficulties, further highlighting the diplomatic challenges facing the team.

The unusual setup reflects the wider tensions between Washington and Tehran, which have cast a geopolitical shadow over the tournament despite FIFA's efforts to keep the focus on football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has publicly backed Iran's participation and supported efforts to facilitate the team's involvement in the competition. However, with emotions running high among supporters and critics alike, the governing body faces a difficult task balancing its ban on political demonstrations with the realities of one of international sport's most politically charged storylines.