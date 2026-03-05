Iranian striker Sara Didar fought back tears on Wednesday as journalists asked about the escalating conflict engulfing her homeland.

The 21-year-old forward, a rising star with Bam Khatoon FC in Iran's Kowsar Women Football League, spoke at a press conference ahead of Iran's second group-stage match in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

“Obviously, we’re all concerned and sad at what has happened to Iran and our families,” Didar said, voice trembling. “But I really hope it’s very good for our country, to have good news ahead, and I hope my country would be strongly alive.”

Her words captured the emotional strain facing athletes competing thousands of miles from home while their country reels from violence.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari, a seasoned figure in Iranian women’s football with 11 domestic titles since 2008 and AFC Coach of the Year for Women in 2025, reflected the team's dual burden.

“We have so many concerns regarding our families and the people in Iran. Nobody loves war. But here, we are coming to play football professionally and we do our best to concentrate on the match ahead,” Jafari said.

She emphasized that internet disruptions and communication blackouts left the squad disconnected from real-time updates on loved ones, heightening the pressure on the team.

Iran opened their Group A campaign with a 3-0 loss to South Korea on March 2 at Robina Stadium.

Australia's Remy Siemsen (C) fights for the ball with Iran's Sara Didar (L) and Golnoosh Khosravi during the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 football match between Iran and Australia, Gold Coast, Australia, March 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Players stood respectfully during the national anthem but remained silent, a quiet reflection of the turmoil back home.

Thursday’s matchup against host nation Australia at Cbus Super Stadium presents another daunting challenge, as the Matildas seek to secure a quarterfinal berth.

The backdrop is a conflict that erupted Feb. 28, 2026, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched "Operation Epic Fury," targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure and resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officials.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on U.S. and regional targets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz sent energy markets into turmoil.

Civilian casualties have been staggering. The Iranian Red Crescent Society reports at least 787 dead, including 165 schoolgirls and staff killed at Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab on the conflict’s first day. Rescue teams uncovered more victims amid the rubble, triggering mass funerals and international condemnation. UNESCO labeled the attack a “grave violation” of international humanitarian law.

Amid this chaos, Iran’s women’s team is navigating only its second appearance at the Asian Cup, a testament to the resilience of a program battling limited resources and societal barriers. Ranked 68th by FIFA, the squad qualified through a tough Asian qualification process. Despite the devastation at home, the players aim to focus on the sport, representing a nation in crisis and providing hope amid heartbreak.

“Here, we are professionals, but we carry the hopes of our families and country with us,” Jafari said. Football Australia and the AFC have extended full support to the team, while the Iranian diaspora in Australia has rallied behind them, offering encouragement.