Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson pushed back on Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism Thursday, saying the Portuguese star was wrong to blame him for the red card that marked Portugal’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Dublin.

Ronaldo exchanged heated words with Hallgrimsson as he walked off the pitch after being sent off, later claiming the Ireland coach had tried to influence the officiating by warning referees not to be swayed by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s reputation ahead of the match.

With Portugal trailing by two goals in the second half, the 40-year-old grew frustrated and elbowed Dara O’Shea in the back as the Ireland defender marked him in the box.

“He complimented me with putting pressure on the referee, but listen, it had nothing to do with me. It was his action on the pitch that cost him a red card,” Hallgrimsson told reporters.

“It had nothing to do with me unless I got into his head.”

He added: “This was just a moment of a little silliness for him, I would say.”

Ronaldo could potentially miss the start of the World Cup if Portugal qualifies, depending on the length of his ban.

After receiving the first red card of his international career, Ronaldo will not be available for Sunday’s match against Armenia, where Portugal aims to seal qualification for next summer’s tournament.

“It’s difficult for a player like Cristiano to be in the penalty area,” Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said. “He had constant contact with the defenders, who were grabbing him. There was no violence – he tried to push them away.”