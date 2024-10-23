The Turkish Süper Lig's Istanbul Başakşehir are set to face Celje in a crucial Conference League clash on Thursday in Slovenia, with both teams eager to secure their first points of the league phase.

After disappointing opening matches – Başakşehir falling to Rapid Vienna and Celje losing to Vitoria Guimaraes – each side is desperate for a turnaround.

Celje began their European journey in the Champions League qualifying rounds but were relegated to the Europa League before settling into the Conference League playoff round.

Facing elimination after a 1-0 defeat to Pyunik in the first leg of the playoffs, the Slovenian champions rallied with a commanding 4-1 victory in the second leg, securing their spot in the main draw.

Unfortunately, Celje's opening match ended in disappointment as they fell 3-1 to Guimaraes, with Aljosa Matko netting a late consolation goal.

However, they have bounced back in domestic league play, claiming two consecutive victories – first overcoming Maribor 2-1 and then staging a thrilling comeback from two goals down to beat Mura 4-3.

With their offensive prowess on display, having scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight competitive matches, Celje will look to capitalize on home advantage against Başakşehir.

For Başakşehir, their return to UEFA competition comes after a strong fourth-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig last season, following a one-year absence from European football.

Under coach Çağdaş Atan, they went past the qualifying rounds by defeating La Fiorita and Iberia 1999 before clinching a spot in the main draw with a 2-0 aggregate win over St. Patrick's Athletic.

Despite securing clean sheets in qualifying, Başakşehir struggled in their opening match of the league phase, succumbing to Rapid Vienna 2-1 at home, marking their first defeat of the season.

They’ve since drawn against Kayserispor and suffered a narrow loss to Trabzonspor, leaving them winless in their last three outings as they head into Thursday's clash.

However, their recent away form in the Conference League offers hope; they’ve won six, drawn three, and lost just one of their last 10 matches in the competition, including qualifying.

Celje will be without right-back Zak Karnicnik, who has been sidelined since early September due to injury.

Midfielder Mario Kvesic returns after serving a suspension, while Marco Dulca may step into the midfield to replace the ineligible Inigo Eguaras for his fifth European start this season.

On the other side, Başakşehir welcome back Leonardo Duarte and Ömer Şahiner, both returning from injury.

However, forward Serdar Güler's availability is uncertain after he left the match against Trabzonspor with an injury.

Meanwhile, Krzysztof Piatek will aim to maintain his impressive form, having scored 10 goals in 15 appearances this season, including five in seven European matches.